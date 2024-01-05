The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor’easter targets mid-Atlantic, Northeast this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, January 6, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Millions on alert in eastern US for weekend nor’easter

A weekend nor’easter is set to bring heavy rain, snow and ice to a large swath of the eastern U.S. The storm has already dumped snow and rain across the South. Now, it is targeting North Carolina and Virginia with icy weather before bringing heavy snow and rain from West Virginia to Maine.

The winter weather alerts in effect for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



West faces parade of storms

The jet stream will keep sending storms one after another to the West Coast of the U.S. during the next several days. The result will be feet of snow in the mountains and several inches of rain along the coast from Washington state to northern California.

The snowfall forecast for the West.

(FOX Weather)



Active weather pattern continues for US next week

The FOX Forecast Center is already tracking another powerful storm that will bring impacts to the eastern half of the U.S. next week. Heavy snow is possible in the northern Plains and Midwest, while flooding is possible from the Southeast to the Northeast. Severe weather also appears likely from Texas to North Carolina and Florida.

The outlook for next week's storm.

(FOX Weather)



