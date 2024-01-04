NFL Week 18 preview: These football games could be impacted by major winter storm

It's the final week of the regular season in the National Football League, and a winter storm could have a big impact on games this weekend.

Winter weather alerts are already in place along the East Coast as significant snow will translate to a messy weekend across the eastern U.S.

While none of the games impacted by the nor'easter could have playoff implications, weather could still affect the outcome.

Forecast for Steelers-Ravens in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens will be resting key starters for their Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, including leading MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. After clinching the top spot in the AFC last week, the Steelers might be facing one additional foe when they visit M&T Bank Stadium: the weather.

Forecast for Steelers-Ravens game on Saturday.

The Baltimore area could see a wintry mix on Saturday with some gusty winds. The Steelers and Ravens will kick off at 4:30 p.m.

Forecast for Jets-Patriots in Foxborough

New England is hosting the New York Jets in what might be coach Bill Belichick’s final game with the Patriots on Sunday. And as a parting gift, snow could be in for the season finale and a good amount of snow at that.

In what looks to be the biggest game impacted by the nor'easter, Sunday’s matchup between the Jets and Patriots at Gillette Stadium could look like a snow globe for the 1 p.m. game.

A look at the the snow forecast for the Boston area on Sunday.

And while there is no hope for playoffs for either team, who doesn't love to watch a snow game?

Forecast for Eagles-Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants could also get in on the wintry precipitation for their regular-season finale.

Snow could fall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before and during kickoff at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

In the Northeast, the cold air and moisture will collide, spreading snow and messy travel from Ohio to the Delmarva Peninsula to New England.

The Eagles still have something to play for, as they can still win the NFC East if the Dallas Cowboys are upset by the Washington Commanders.

So, the Eagles are at the mercy of another team to win the division and possibly the weather.