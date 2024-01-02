The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm could end snowless streaks for major US cities

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

First major winter storm of the year could bring snow, ice, heavy rain

A brewing winter storm could pack a punch for major cities across the East Coast this weekend, potentially ending some cities' snowless streaks that have been in place for more than 700 days.

An area of low pressure is expected to form Friday near the Gulf Coast before tracking up the East Coast through the weekend, impacting states from Texas to Maine.

While several inches of rain is possible for parts of the Southeast, exact snow totals remain in question as the placement of this low-pressure system will be crucial for the forecast.

Snow potential between Saturday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



West Coast to get walloped by series of storms

A series of powerful storms is taking aim at the western U.S. with drenching rain and feet of mountain snow.

Up to 3 feet of snow is possible for parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, and even more snow is possible for the higher elevations of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon.

Potential snow totals over the next week in the western U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Quadrantid meteor shower peaks overnight

Considered one of the best meteor showers of the year, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks tonight, and you won't miss getting a glimpse of the nearly 200 meteors per hour.

NASA says the Quadrantids' peak happens over a few hours, but the shower will produce very bright meteors called fireballs.

