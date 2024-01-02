Ruins from Japan's deadly earthquake seen from space

Satellite and aerial images show the extent of the mass devastation across western Japan after a powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake caused widespread ramifications, including claiming the lives of dozens of people and leveling whole communities.

JAPAN EARTHQUAKE DEATH TOLL TOPS 50 AS RESCUERS BATTLE AFTERSHOCKS TO FIND SURVIVORS

Tsunami waves hit Japan's western seaboard, washing away homes, cars and infrastructure near Ukai and Suzu City.

Multiple Maxar satellite images from Ukai show coastal communities wiped out by the earthquake-related events. More than 100 aftershocks were recorded after the initial earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Also in Ishikawa Prefecture, boats and the port in Suzu were damaged during the earthquake. The Maxar image below shows capsized boats floating near a dock area.

The earthquake struck near Anamizu on New Year's Day at 4:10 p.m. JST, prompting the first Major Tsunami Warnings in Japan since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people.

SATELLITE IMAGES GIVE UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE OF DISASTERS FROM SPACE IN 2023

After the earthquake, fires started and caused widespread damage to neighborhoods in Wajima in Ishikawa.

The satellite images from Maxar above show the same neighborhood before the quake, and the image below is from after the earthquake, with smoke still rising.

The earthquake caused ground liquefaction in western Japan, as seen in the image below from Maxar. Soil or ground liquefaction is a process that happens when sediments near the surface lose their strength due to shaking, according to the USGS. Buildings and other structures can collapse and slide when this happens.

Aerial photos from Jiji Press show a closer and equally devastating view of the damage in Suzu, Wajima and Noto.

A day after the earthquake caused fires in Wajima, the smoke still rose from the rubble.

Search and rescue efforts are underway in Japan, with resources being flown in nationwide.