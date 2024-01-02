Ruins from Japan's deadly earthquake seen from space
Satellite images show coastal communities in western Japan wiped out by tsunami waves caused by the earthquake. More than 100 aftershocks were recorded after the initial earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies and aerial photos from Jiji Press show the destruction caused by a deadly magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Japan on New Year's Day 2024.
Satellite and aerial images show the extent of the mass devastation across western Japan after a powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake caused widespread ramifications, including claiming the lives of dozens of people and leveling whole communities.
Tsunami waves hit Japan's western seaboard, washing away homes, cars and infrastructure near Ukai and Suzu City.
Multiple Maxar satellite images from Ukai show coastal communities wiped out by the earthquake-related events. More than 100 aftershocks were recorded after the initial earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
After the earthquake in coastal Ukai, Japan. (Image: Maxar Technologies)
The earthquake caused ground liquefaction in western Japan, as seen in the image below from Maxar. Soil or ground liquefaction is a process that happens when sediments near the surface lose their strength due to shaking, according to the USGS. Buildings and other structures can collapse and slide when this happens.
Soil liquefaction caused by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake in western Japan. (Image: Maxar Technologies)
Aerial photos from Jiji Press show a closer and equally devastating view of the damage in Suzu, Wajima and Noto.
A day after the earthquake caused fires in Wajima, the smoke still rose from the rubble.
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows capsized boats and others left onshore at the fishing port in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.
(JIJI PRESS/AFP)
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows a rescue vehicle (C) parked next to a seven-storey building which fell over in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024.
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024.
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024.
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows smoke rising from a house fire (top R) along with other damage along the coast in the town of Noto, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024.
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows damage in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024.
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows a temple (C) which appears to have collapsed in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024.
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
This aerial photo shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.
(Fred MERY / AFP)
Search and rescue efforts are underway in Japan, with resources being flown in nationwide.