Japan airliner bursts into flames after collision with quake relief aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

According to reports, the Japan Coast Guard aircraft was moving on the runway when it collided with the Japan Airlines airplane just before 6 p.m. local time. All 379 passengers and crew were able to escape the airliner.

TOKYO – One of Japan’s busiest airports was closed on Tuesday after a deadly collision involving a Japan Airlines airplane and one belonging to the Japan Coast Guard that was preparing to deliver supplies to an area of the country rocked by a powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake on New Year’s Day.

According to multiple reports, all 379 passengers and crew were able to escape the Japan Airlines airplane that caught fire. However, five of the six people on board the Coast Guard aircraft were killed in the incident.

Japan’s Kyodo News reports the captain of the Coast Guard airplane was the only survivor.

JAPAN STRUCK BY DEADLY EARTHQUAKE, TRIGGERING TSUNAMI WARNINGS

  This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024.
    This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024.

  This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024.
    This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024.

  A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane is seen on fire on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024.
    A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane is seen on fire on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024.

    A fire engine is seen beside a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024.

  Rescue crews work at the site where a Japan coast guard aircraft collided with a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024. Five people aboard the Japan coast guard aircraft died on January 2 when it hit the Japan Airlines passenger plane on the ground in a fiery collision at Haneda airport.
    Rescue crews work at the site where a Japan coast guard aircraft collided with a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024. Five people aboard the Japan coast guard aircraft died on January 2 when it hit the Japan Airlines passenger plane on the ground in a fiery collision at Haneda airport.

According to the report, the Coast Guard aircraft was moving on the runway when it collided with the Japan Airlines airplane just before 6 p.m. local time.

It was preparing to head to its base at Niigata airport to bring aid and supplies to the region after the deadly earthquake on Monday.

The Japan Airlines flight was arriving in Haneda from Sapporo with 367 passengers, including children, and 12 crew members. Everyone on board was able to escape the aircraft via emergency slides before the flames spread and destroyed the aircraft.

Reuters reports that 17 people on the Japan Airlines flight were treated for injuries after escaping the burning aircraft. 

According to reports, the collision and fire forced officials to close all runways at Haneda Airport.

