Japan earthquake death toll nears 50 as rescuers battle aftershocks to find survivors

ISHIKAWA, Japan – A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan on Monday, causing widespread damage and claiming the lives of at least 48 people.

Japan has experienced around 100 aftershocks in the last 24 hours following the initial magnitude 7.5 earthquake measured by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquakes caused extensive damage to buildings, vehicles and boats. Authorities also issued a Tsunami Warning for the western coast, and a Landslide Warning for Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Fukui prefectures, according to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

As tsunami waves hit Japan's western seaboard, people in coastal areas were forced to evacuate to higher ground while the water swept cars and houses away.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has lifted all tsunami advisories for the Sea of Japan. However, it warns that "strong aftershocks may occur in the next week." The country is situated on the "Ring of Fire," making it prone to earthquakes.

Earthquake rescue crews have difficulty reaching hardest-hit areas

As of the latest update from Hokuriku Electric Power, around 33,000 homes in Ishikawa were still without power as temperatures dropped below freezing Monday evening. Nearly 20,000 homes are also experiencing water supply issues.

In response to the disaster, the Japanese military has deployed 1,000 soldiers to the affected regions, where over 3,000 first responders are already present. They are currently working together to assist with rescue and recovery efforts that are still ongoing in the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, the epicenter of the earthquake.

According to local media, rescuers have warned trapped residents that they are having difficulty reaching the northern tip of the peninsula where helicopter surveys have discovered many fires and widespread damage.

More than 500 people were stranded at Noto's airport, which has closed due to cracks in its runway and access road and damage to its terminal building, Reuters reports.

Shoppers huddled together as a store shook in Oyabe. Koichi Teramae recorded video at Mitsui Outlet Park after the lights in the store had gone out.

"The shaking was so strong that I couldn’t walk," Teramae said.

Although some train services have resumed in certain regions, many highways remain closed, and water pipes and cellphone services have been severely damaged in some areas.

Footage captured by Hsu TeWei showed people taking cover as items fall from shelves in Kanazawa rail station, located in the Ishikawa prefecture. According to local news outlets, rail officials reported that service out of Kanazawa had been canceled due to the flooding caused by the earthquake.

Significant cracks were found on the roads in central Japan. A user named @Good4time800 posted a video on X, claiming that it was shot on National Route 249. This highway connects the Nanao and Kanazawa areas in the Ishikawa region of Japan.

The rainfall in the forecast has raised concerns about further damage to already weakened structures.

Monday's earthquake in Japan was the deadliest since 2016 when a 7.3 magnitude quake hit Kumamoto, claiming over 220 lives.