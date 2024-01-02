Watch: Dramatic dog rescue by Coast Guard and emotional reunion in Oregon

ECOLA STATE PARK, Ore. – Leo had a rough start to the New Year. The dog fell off a cliff, and it took three fire departments and the Coast Guard to air rescue the lucky pup.

He fell hundreds of feet down a steep cliff into the 51-degree water Monday afternoon. The remote beach was deserted below. The owners contacted the local fire department.

Three separate departments responded to the call at the trail that towered over the beach, the dog not even visible.

"First responders were setting up to repel down the cliffside when the USCG crew arrived," wrote the Coast Guard on social media. "The dog's current condition is unknown."

The crew lowered the rescue swimmer from the chopper into the crashing, cold surf.

"It looks like there is a little more beach where the dog is," said the rescue swimmer over his headset.

He gingerly walked up to the dog, sitting on the cliff face. This was all caught on the Coast Guard's video. The rescuer had no idea if the dog was hurt or if the dog was friendly or ready for a defensive attack.

"The rescue swimmer was deployed and moved the dog into the hoisting basket," stated the USCG.

Watching the video, the rescue seemed to take forever for man and dog to be lifted back into the safety of the chopper.

"Is this your first dog rescue?" the pilot asked the rescuer.

"First dog rescue," he responded over the headset.

The helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot where Leo's owners anxiously waited. The rescuer lifted the terrified pup out of the aircraft and into loving arms.

"Oh hugs, hugs all the way around," heard over the headset as Leo's parents pulled the damp rescuer and dog into an embrace. "I love it."

Leo, scared and sore, was not seriously injured.

"Leo stayed overnight at an emergency vet," owners updated the USCG. "He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good. We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover."