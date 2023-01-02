The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes cause damage in the South as rain again eyes California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, January 3, 2023. There are 363 days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

A stormy night in the South turns into…another stormy day in the South

A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session.

The severe threat moves east on Tuesday, with the highest risk located across southeastern Louisiana through southern Mississippi and central and southern Alabama.

Like Monday, strong tornadoes will be possible with these storms, especially if they can develop into individual supercells as opposed to bunched in a line. These storms will last into the overnight hours before gradually weakening early Wednesday morning.

Things to know:

‘Bomb cyclone' atmospheric river takes aim at California

Just as California is wringing out from this past weekend's atmospheric river, here comes another one for the middle of the week, courtesy of a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to explosively develop off the Pacific coast, aiming another plume of tropical moisture into the water-laden Golden State.

California Rain Threat

(FOX Weather)



The "bomb cyclone," much like its predecessor that caused the historic blizzard in the Great Lakes last week, occurs when a storm strengthens more than about 24 millibars over 24 hours. This storm is forecast to easily qualify.

Emergency managers are already warning of renewed flooding potential as 3 to 5 inches of more rain is likely in the lowlands.

The long-range forecast isn't any drier once this storm passes.

Things to know:

The night the lights went out in… Tennessee?

Nashville may not evoke any thoughts of standing in as an inspiration for Gotham, but its dark night Monday was interrupted by frequent flashes of brilliant lighting as thunderstorms approached Monday night, casting a powerful yet eerie hue over Music City.

The storm was not joking around, however, knocking out power to Dickson, Tennessee, as the lightning rolled through.

Things to know: