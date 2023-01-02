Series of storms to bring more rain, snow to the West this week

After a record-breaking storm that brought significant rain, flooding and snow to the West, another series of storms is targeting the region again this week.

The first in the series of storms will push into the region on Monday, bringing more rain and snow up and down the West Coast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, most areas will generally see less than an inch of rain from this system, and up to 6 inches of snow could fall in the mountains.

"Weather-wise, it's not too bad, especially considering what we had over the weekend," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "But we definitely have a lot more on the way. And the concern is what's going to be happening Wednesday, Thursday and Friday."

More heavy rain is expected in California on Wednesday.

Concerns for more flooding and mudslides will grow on Wednesday as the next storm system moves into the region.

Heavy rain is expected up and down the west coast from the Los Angeles area north through Eugene, Oregon and parts of the Washington coast.

"The next one that you really need to be focused on is Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," Merwin said. "Look at that ton of yellow moving in. This is 3-5 inches of rain. But again, as you go up into the foothills, we're going to see some higher totals, and that's going to increase the chance of flooding."

The rain forecast over the next 7 days.

By the time the series of storms moves through at the end of the week, many areas could pick up an additional several inches of rain on top of what fell across the region over the weekend.

The San Francisco area, which saw its second-wettest day on record on New Year's Eve, could see an additional 3-5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

Even the Los Angeles area could see a few inches of rain by the time the storm systems move through.

"A lot of the focus was on the Sacramento Valley, the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley, but LA, get ready," Merwin said. "We got rain on the way, and it's going to be moving in as we go into Thursday morning."

Mountain ranges and higher elevations will pick up more snow this week.

While rain will be falling at the lower elevations across the West, as you get higher in elevation, snow is expected.

Some of the highest peaks of the Sierra Nevada could see an additional 2 to 3 feet of snow by Friday when the storm systems move through.