The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain returns to California ahead of nation's next significant storm

Rain triggers mudslides, debris flows in Southern California

Much-needed rain has arrived in Southern California and is helping with the ongoing wildfire fight across the Los Angeles area. However, the return of the rain has triggered Flash Flood Warnings , mudslides and debris flows in burn-scar areas , forcing officials to close roads and schools in the region.

The precipitation arrived in Southern California on Sunday, and while no blockbuster rainfall totals have been reported, it’s enough to cause numerous issues across the region.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to reports of a debris flow in Woodland Hills , trapping several vehicles in the mud and other debris that rushed down the hillside.

Significant winter storm could rock parts of US with heavy snow, severe weather this week

Forecasters are closely monitoring the development of the nation’s next significant storm system, which could produce feet of snow across portions of the Southwest and Plains, while severe weather could rock parts of the Southeast and Gulf Coast that were recently slammed by a historic blizzard .

This incoming storm is tied to the remnants of the same system that is bringing beneficial, yet threatening, widespread rain to Southern California on Monday.

Clipper system threatens millions in Northeast with snow squalls, high winds

Millions of people in the Northeast are bracing for a strong clipper system that will sweep across the region, bringing dangerous snow squalls and high wind gusts to cities and towns from the Great Lakes region to parts of the Northeast from Monday night into Tuesday.

Wind alerts and winter weather alerts are posted across the region, and the winter weather is expected to begin by Monday evening.

Watch: Apple Watch SOS alert leads rescuers to injured skiers in Washington state

Officials have released a dramatic video showing the rescue of injured skiers near Steven’s Pass in Washington state last week, and some wearable technology is being credited with helping guide rescuers to their location.

According to information provided by the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit, an Apple Watch SOS alert from a backcountry skier was received by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Rescuers were told that an unidentified skier had fallen about 1,000 feet and sustained a leg injury.

In total, three skiers needed to be hoisted off the mountain to safety.

