Video: Winds blow surfboard from surfer's hands during strong Australia storm

QUEENSLAND, Australia – A sudden storm shocked eastern Australia residents on Thursday, as strong winds and heavy rain blasted along the coast.

A video captured from the oceanside city of Coolangatta in Queensland shows the moment that the storm caused a young surfer to lose his footing trying to seek shelter.

Kristie Morgan recorded the video and told Storyful she was enjoying coffee with a friend and took a photo of the calm ocean just minutes before the storm came through.

The video shows the rain and wind whipping trees and blowing street signs. Visibility in the background of the video was minimal because of the storm.

As the boy runs to find shelter from the storm, he trips.

The surfboard leash he was holding onto was ripped from his hands as he fell, causing the surfboard to be blown away, out of view of the video.

Morgan told Storyful the boy wasn't hurt, but his surfboard "not so much," she said.

According to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, wind gusts of 93 kph, or roughly 58 mph, were recorded on Thursday in Coolangatta, making the gusts the highest recorded in the region so far this month.