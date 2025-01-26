Search
Video: Winds blow surfboard from surfer's hands during strong Australia storm

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Parts of eastern Australia were hit by a storm on Thursday, causing strong wind gusts. A video captured in Queensland shows the storm, and the moment winds rip the surfboard from a surfer's hands and knock the surfer to the ground. 

Watch: Storm rips surfboard from surfer's arms in Australia

QUEENSLAND, Australia – A sudden storm shocked eastern Australia residents on Thursday, as strong winds and heavy rain blasted along the coast. 

A video captured from the oceanside city of Coolangatta in Queensland shows the moment that the storm caused a young surfer to lose his footing trying to seek shelter.

Kristie Morgan recorded the video and told Storyful she was enjoying coffee with a friend and took a photo of the calm ocean just minutes before the storm came through. 

The video shows the rain and wind whipping trees and blowing street signs. Visibility in the background of the video was minimal because of the storm. 

A young surfer's surfboard was ripped from his hands during a sudden storm in Australia.

(Kristie Morgan via Storyful)

As the boy runs to find shelter from the storm, he trips. 

The surfboard leash he was holding onto was ripped from his hands as he fell, causing the surfboard to be blown away, out of view of the video. 

Surfboard is blown away from a surfer who fell seeking shelter during a storm in Australia.

(Kristie Morgan via Storyful)

Morgan told Storyful the boy wasn't hurt, but his surfboard "not so much," she said. 

According to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, wind gusts of 93 kph, or roughly 58 mph, were recorded on Thursday in Coolangatta, making the gusts the highest recorded in the region so far this month.

