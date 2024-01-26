The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, flooding rain, snow play role in weekend forecast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Flooding, severe weather threaten South

The southern tier of the U.S. can’t seem to shake the heavy rain that has already caused deadly flooding in Texas and Mississippi. That rain will continue Saturday, but with an added twist of severe weather. The worst storms are expected in Alabama and Florida, tornadoes and damaging wind being the primary threats.

The severe weather outlook for Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Northeast in for messy stretch of weather

The Northeast will have anything but ideal weather this weekend. A storm is moving toward the region starting Saturday and will bring rain and snow through Monday. The heaviest snow is expected in New York and New England, while the heaviest rain is forecast closer to the mid-Atlantic states.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast through Monday.

(FOX Weather)



New forecast cone to be tested during 2024 hurricane season

The forecast cone is arguably the graphic you see most often during hurricane season. It shows the potential track of a storm or hurricane. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center want to get people to focus on the impacts of the storm instead of where it’s headed. They’ll test out a new version of the cone during the 2024 season.

Watch this

Scientists say ancient viruses that have long been frozen in permafrost could find new life as the planet’s temperature rises.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories making headlines.

