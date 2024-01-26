Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, flooding rain, snow play role in weekend forecast

Start your day with the latest weather news – The South is being plagued again by flooding rain, but some severe weather is also possible. Meanwhile, a sloppy storm will move toward the Northeast.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Alabama, Georgia could see damaging winds Saturday in last round of storms

Days of rain have left areas of the Deep South drenched, and the FOX Forecast Center is looking at one last round of storms Saturday. Some of the storms may get nasty across Alabama and Georgia.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flooding, severe weather threaten South

The southern tier of the U.S. can’t seem to shake the heavy rain that has already caused deadly flooding in Texas and Mississippi. That rain will continue Saturday, but with an added twist of severe weather. The worst storms are expected in Alabama and Florida, tornadoes and damaging wind being the primary threats.

The severe weather outlook for Saturday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Northeast in for messy stretch of weather

The Northeast will have anything but ideal weather this weekend. A storm is moving toward the region starting Saturday and will bring rain and snow through Monday. The heaviest snow is expected in New York and New England, while the heaviest rain is forecast closer to the mid-Atlantic states.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast through Monday.
(FOX Weather)

 

New forecast cone to be tested during 2024 hurricane season

The forecast cone is arguably the graphic you see most often during hurricane season. It shows the potential track of a storm or hurricane. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center want to get people to focus on the impacts of the storm instead of where it’s headed. They’ll test out a new version of the cone during the 2024 season.

Current NHC product versus experimental product

(FOX Weather)

Watch this

Scientists say ancient viruses that have long been frozen in permafrost could find new life as the planet’s temperature rises.

Thawing ice could release ancient "zombie viruses"

Viruses that became trapped in frozen earth thousands of years ago would be released as rising temperatures cause the soil to thaw, scientists say. Environmental Virologist Jean-Michel Calverie joins FOX Weather to explain. 

Before you go

Here are a few other stories making headlines.

