Ancient ‘zombie’ viruses may threaten humans due to global warming, scientists say

Viruses that became trapped in frozen earth thousands of years ago would be released as rising temperatures cause the soil to thaw, scientists say.

Microbes over 400,000 years old have been found in frozen earth, known as permafrost, as it has thawed, according to NASA. That means that these ancient bacteria and viruses could be old enough to have coexisted with Neanderthals, which were our closest extinct human relative.

Since the time of the Neanderthals, the permafrost that kept ancient viruses trapped has begun to melt and become unstable, according to Jean-Michel Claverie, an emeritus professor at the School of Medicine of Aix-Marseille University in the South of France.

Claverie and his team of researchers were able to isolate two viruses retrieved from 30,000-year-old permafrost. They published their results in 2014 and 2015.

The team discovered that the ancient viruses had remained infectious, as their experiments showed their ability to infect amoebas.

"This is when the popular notion of a ‘zombie’ virus was born," Claverie said. He added that ancient amoeba viruses are already being released each summer as permafrost thaws.

He added that his team resurrected seven more amoeba viruses from permafrost, which had been trapped up to nearly 50,000 years ago.

Regarding ancient viruses infecting humans, Claverie cited other studies that found genomic traces of herpesviruses, poxviruses and Asfarviruses in thawed permafrost.

"The scenario of an unknown virus once infecting Neanderthal coming back at us, although unlikely, has become a real possibility," he noted.

In addition to releasing once-trapped viruses, Claverie said the rising temperatures that are causing permafrost to thaw are also making what had been regions inhospitable to many humans now more accessible. This is particularly the case along the northern Arctic Ocean coastline of Siberia.

However, Claverie noted that the amount of time the ancient viruses from permafrost would remain infectious is unknown, as they become exposed to factors such as oxygen, heat and UV light. The likelihood of encountering and infecting a host is also difficult to determine.

"But it is already clear that the risk associated to the 'zombie viruses’ scenario" is bound to increase in the context of global warming as permafrost thawing keeps accelerating, and as more people populate the Arctic in the wake of industrial ventures," he said.

