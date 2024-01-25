Chiefs-Ravens preview: This could influence the outcome of Sunday's AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens, but rain could play a factor in the AFC Championship game.

At stake is an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will meet in the first-ever playoff matchup of former NFL MVPs who are both under the age of 30. It's also a matchup between last season's MVP, Mahomes, and this season's presumed MVP, Jackson.

To reach this point, the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional round, which was Mahomes’ first-ever postseason game away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, with a dominant second half, the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10.

And while kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, the forecast could definitely alter the scheme in Baltimore.

Forecast for Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game

The East Coast is bracing for another storm that will bring a mix of rain and snow this weekend, especially to regions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

By Sunday, a low-pressure system will slide northeast toward Baltimore, producing widespread rain with temperatures in the 40s. With that said, cold rain showers are expected throughout the game with the possibility of some snowflakes by the end of the game.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

With rain in the forecast for the AFC Championship game, both the Chiefs and the Ravens will need to consider fewer passing plays and utilize their running backs.

For the Ravens, MVP-hopeful Jackson has no problem getting the ball down the field himself but will likely need options from running backs Gus Edwards, Dalvin Cook and Justice Hill to step up.

As for the Chiefs, ball handling will be crucial. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will need to deliver the ball to the end zone should the rain become heavy enough to eliminate passing plays.

The winner of this game will head to Super Bowl LVIII, where they will meet either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.