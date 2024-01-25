Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Chiefs-Ravens preview: This could influence the outcome of Sunday's AFC Championship game

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will meet in the first-ever playoff matchup of former MVPs that are both under the age of 30. Kickoff for the AFC Championship is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

By Brandon Ingram , Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
5 NFL games in which the weather was a key participant. 02:06

5 NFL Games with Wild Weather

5 NFL games in which the weather was a key participant.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens, but rain could play a factor in the AFC Championship game.

At stake is an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will meet in the first-ever playoff matchup of former NFL MVPs who are both under the age of 30. It's also a matchup between last season's MVP, Mahomes, and this season's presumed MVP, Jackson.

FILE: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (8) in action vs Kansas City Chiefs at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Baltimore, MD 

((Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

To reach this point, the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional round, which was Mahomes’ first-ever postseason game away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, with a dominant second half, the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10. 

And while kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, the forecast could definitely alter the scheme in Baltimore. 

Forecast for Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game

The East Coast is bracing for another storm that will bring a mix of rain and snow this weekend, especially to regions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

By Sunday, a low-pressure system will slide northeast toward Baltimore, producing widespread rain with temperatures in the 40s. With that said, cold rain showers are expected throughout the game with the possibility of some snowflakes by the end of the game. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    The forecast for the start of the Chief-Ravens game. ( )

  • Image 2 of 2

    The forecast at 5 p.m. during the Chiefs-Ravens game on Sunday.  ( )

With rain in the forecast for the AFC Championship game, both the Chiefs and the Ravens will need to consider fewer passing plays and utilize their running backs. 

For the Ravens, MVP-hopeful Jackson has no problem getting the ball down the field himself but will likely need options from running backs Gus Edwards, Dalvin Cook and Justice Hill to step up. 

FILE: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

( (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

As for the Chiefs, ball handling will be crucial. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will need to deliver the ball to the end zone should the rain become heavy enough to eliminate passing plays. 

The winner of this game will head to Super Bowl LVIII, where they will meet either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers. 

Forecast for the Chiefs vs. Ravens on Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 
Tags
Loading...