The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Arctic blast heads for parts of US

Winter making fierce comeback with arctic blast aimed at northern Plains

Some of the coldest air seen in the U.S. since December is headed for the northern Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend. The actual temperatures will be below zero across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Factor in the wind, and those temperatures will feel more like 20 or 30 degrees below zero. At that rate, frostbite could happen in just minutes.

Things to know

Santa Ana winds topple trees in California

The powerful Santa Ana winds got going in Southern California on Thursday. Gusts of more than 90 mph were reported in the mountainous and pass areas around San Diego. A gust of 112 mph was reported in the Los Angeles County mountains. Officials said at least two dozen trees fell in the Balboa Park area of San Diego. Images of huge tumbleweeds whipped up by the high winds circulated on social media.

