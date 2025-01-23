Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New wildfires rage outside Los Angeles forcing evacuations

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hughes Fire continues to rage outside Los Angeles as new wildfire erupts near busy 405 Freeway

Firefighters in Southern California conducted another fierce wildfire fight on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Crews raced to contain the massive Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County while another blaze broke out near a busy freeway, impacting travel in the region.

Officials with CAL FIRE said the Sepulveda Fire broke out near the heavily traveled 405 Freeway in the area of North Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive near Sherman Oaks .

Crews on the ground and in the air worked tirelessly to get that fire under control. A few hours later, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced that all forward progress on the Sepulveda Fire had been stopped, and all evacuation warnings had been lifted.

Much-needed rain eyes Southern California this weekend: What it means for burn scars, wildfires

After months of dry, windy conditions contributing to deadly wildfires in Southern California, the parched region is finally set to receive much-needed rain this weekend, which is good news for firefighting but presents a new danger of flash flooding and mudslides .

A significant change in the weather pattern is coming as an area of low pressure moves south across the region. According to the FOX Forecast Center, it's still too early to tell just how much rain will fall, but confidence is increasing about the chances of rain beginning Saturday.

This graphic shows rain and mountain snow on the way to California this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Blizzard blasts Gulf Coast paralyzing communities from Texas to Florida to Carolinas with record-breaking snow

A powerful and rare winter storm swept across the South on Tuesday, bringing the first-ever Blizzard Warning to the Gulf Coast and blasting communities from Texas to Florida to the Carolinas with record-shattering snow that snarled travel and brought daily life to a halt.

But as the sun came up Wednesday, the thermometer still struggled to climb near freezing across the snow-blanketed South, leaving significant travel impacts to linger for another day. Florida, which more than doubled its state record for snowfall, shut down a nearly 200-mile stretch of Interstate 10 Wednesday night along the Panhandle due to lingering snow and icy conditions expected to persist into Thursday morning.

Watch: Vermont man jumps into icy river to save struggling dog from certain death

It was simply a love for dogs . There was no hesitation, said Chris MacRitchie, who courageously jumped into the frigid Winooski River in a T-shirt to save a struggling canine from certain death.

The dramatic rescue began unexpectedly on Jan. 10 in Berlin, Vermont , along Stevens Branch. While enjoying a drive-thru snack at Dunkin' Donuts, MacRitchie said his young son first noticed the dog in the nearby river.

