See it: Historic winter storm in South leaves indelible mark visible from space

Monday's historic snowstorm that swept through several warm weather states left an indelible mark that was visible from space.

Snow made its presence felt in states usually left untouched by winter weather. This had a large impact on travel and daily life as airports, roads and schools were forced to close throughout the region due to unsafe travel conditions.

From space, it almost looks like a surreal scene Hollywood would dream up as accumulations stretched from Houston across the Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle into North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Another view from NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite shows how widespread this snowstorm was, giving people living in these areas a snowfall not seen in generations, if not their lifetimes.

Cities such as Pensacola, Florida are almost unrecognizable as snow completely covered the Panhandle. The latest reports show that Pensacola received 8.9 inches of snow, for now, setting a new Florida state record for daily snowfall.

The FOX Forecast Center reports that 8.9 inches of snow was more in one day in Penacola than the city had seen in the previous 124 winters combined.

As freezing temperatures remained into Wednesday night, the snow wasn’t in any hurry to go anywhere yet with some airport and interstate closures lingering into Thursday.

Places such as Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia were not excluded from the arctic blast either.

Lafayette, Louisiana experienced its deepest snowpack in 130 years. The winter storm is so unprecedented, that New Orleans has seen twice as much snow as Anchorage, Alaska.

Atlanta, Georgia was engulfed by the snow with record-setting numbers. Just over an inch of snow (1.1") fell on Jan. 21, setting the daily snowfall record. So far, Atlanta has received 3.2" of snow this month.

Cold temperatures are expected to continue until the end of this week and give people opportunities to enjoy the snow while they still can.