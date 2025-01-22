Search
See it: Historic winter storm in South leaves indelible mark visible from space

Cities such as Pensacola, Florida are almost unrecognizable as snow completely covered the Panhandle.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Monday's historic snowstorm that swept through several warm weather states left an indelible mark that was visible from space.

Snow made its presence felt in states usually left untouched by winter weather. This had a large impact on travel and daily life as airports, roads and schools were forced to close throughout the region due to unsafe travel conditions.

From space, it almost looks like a surreal scene Hollywood would dream up as accumulations stretched from Houston across the Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle into North Carolina's Outer Banks.  

Snow Satellite image

 MODIS satellite image shows snow cover across the Southeast on Jan. 22, 2025.

(MODIS  / NASA)

Another view from NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite shows how widespread this snowstorm was, giving people living in these areas a snowfall not seen in generations, if not their lifetimes.

Cities such as Pensacola, Florida are almost unrecognizable as snow completely covered the Panhandle. The latest reports show that Pensacola received 8.9 inches of snow, for now, setting a new Florida state record for daily snowfall. 

The FOX Forecast Center reports that 8.9 inches of snow was more in one day in Penacola than the city had seen in the previous 124 winters combined. 

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: A person walks on snow after snowfall on January 22, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed northern Florida under a winter storm warning and some are predicting the largest Gulf snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images) ( )

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: A person uses a shopping cart to sled in the snow following an historic winter storm on January 22, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm brought record-breaking snowfall to the state and forced the closure of airports, major highways and schools in north Florida. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images) ( )

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: A car drives on snow after snowfall on January 22, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed northern Florida under a winter storm warning and some are predicting the largest Gulf snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images) ( )

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: A detail photo of' Florida' sign after snowfall on January 22, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed northern Florida under a winter storm warning and some are predicting the largest Gulf snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images) ( )

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: A person sleds in the snow following an historic winter storm on January 22, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm brought record-breaking snowfall to the state and forced the closure of airports, major highways and schools in north Florida. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images) ( )

As freezing temperatures remained into Wednesday night, the snow wasn’t in any hurry to go anywhere yet with some airport and interstate closures lingering into Thursday. 

Record-breaking snow totals throughout Florida amid an historic winter storm.

Beachgoers in Florida were met with a not-so-pleasant surprise as strong snow and winds slammed the area

Record-breaking snow totals throughout Florida amid an historic winter storm.

Places such as Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia were not excluded from the arctic blast either. 

Lafayette, Louisiana experienced its deepest snowpack in 130 years. The winter storm is so unprecedented, that New Orleans has seen twice as much snow as Anchorage, Alaska.

BLIZZARD BLASTS GULF COAST PARALYZING COMMUNITIES FROM TEXAS TO FLORIDA TO CAROLINAS WITH RECORD-BREAKING SNOW

Atlanta, Georgia was engulfed by the snow with record-setting numbers. Just over an inch of snow (1.1") fell on Jan. 21, setting the daily snowfall record. So far, Atlanta has received 3.2" of snow this month.

Cold temperatures are expected to continue until the end of this week and give people opportunities to enjoy the snow while they still can.

