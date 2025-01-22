Iowa farmer checking on cattle's water in freezing weather dies after bull attack, authorities say

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – A cattle farmer succumbed to injuries he sustained during a bull attack while tending to his livestock amid brutal winter temperatures, according to Iowa authorities.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about 7:30 p.m. Sunday from the man's family, who had discovered him severely injured on his farm.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found 76-year-old Mark Hollingsworth unresponsive in a cattle feeding area, deputies said. Paramedics began life-saving measures but were unable to revive him. Hollingsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation into the incident shows that Hollingsworth had entered the bull pin of his farm to ensure the cattle’s water source hadn’t frozen up," deputies said. "It was then that a bull injured Hollingsworth."

The bitter cold that day brought temperatures below zero, and the wind chill made it feel even colder, making outdoor activities extremely hazardous.

The State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny is investigating whether a pre-existing medical condition may have contributed to Hollingsworth's death, potentially preceding the injuries sustained in the bull attack.