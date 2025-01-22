Much-needed rain eyes Southern California this weekend: What it means for burn scars, fires

LOS ANGELES – After months of dry, windy conditions contributing to deadly wildfires in Southern California, the parched region is finally set to receive much-needed rain this weekend, which is good news for firefighting but presents a new danger of flash flooding and mudslides.

A significant change is coming this weekend as an area of low pressure moves south across the region. According to the FOX Forecast Center, it's still too early to tell just how much rain will fall, but confidence is increasing about the chances of rain beginning Saturday.

California rainfall forecast over the next 10 days.

(FOX Weather)



The forecast for the next 10 days shows rain falling in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, ranging from a half-inch to upwards of 2 inches.

Higher elevations between 3,000 and 4,000 feet are likely to see snow with much colder temperatures in the mountains.

Los Angeles 10-day forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Still, the needed moisture will bring new threats to burn-scar areas with ash and fire debris. These incredibly parched areas can flood quickly without vegetation to absorb the water.

"Just a short period of moderate rainfall on a burn scar can lead to flash floods and debris flows," the National Weather Service said . "Rainfall that is normally absorbed by vegetation can run off almost instantly. This causes creeks and drainage areas to flood much sooner during a storm, and with more water, than normal."

In addition, soils inside burn scars can contain significant amounts of mud, boulders, vegetation and ash containing toxic materials.

Debris slides can also be triggered without rain. FOX 11 Los Angeles reports a home spared by the Palisades Fire was cut in half by a debris slide last week.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said crews are taking "aggressive action" to clear debris ahead of the rain.

However, before the rain arrives, Southern California remains under a Fire Weather Warning through Thursday due to renewed Santa Ana winds.