Wildfire siege continues in Southern California as pockets of beneficial weekend rain near

Fast Facts

Firefighters continue to battle nine wildfires in Southern California, which have scorched more than 50,000 acres.

Border 2 Fire near San Diego prompted evacuation orders early Friday morning.

Critical fire conditions are waning across the region, with isolated pockets of rain expected over the weekend.

The beneficial rain will peak in coverage Sunday and could trigger mudslides in burn-scar areas.

LOS ANGELES – Southern California is grappling with a surge in wildfires, with nine active fires currently burning across the region. However, there's encouraging news as containment efforts are increasing.

WATCH: HUGHES FIRE INFERNO CONSUMES HILLS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Two massive fires, the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires, have been raging near Los Angeles since Jan. 7, with containment efforts reaching 75% and 95%, respectively. A number of new outbreaks are still appearing this week, including several in the counties of Ventura and Riverside, as well as near San Diego.

A new wildfire, dubbed "Border 2," has erupted near Chula Vista, just 9 miles southeast of San Diego, prompting early morning evacuation orders Friday. The blaze, currently spanning 800 acres, is exhibiting extreme fire behavior near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

"The problem is we keep having fires pop up, and they're popping up in very populated areas," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the latest stats on the Los Angeles area fires.

(FOX Weather)



As of Friday, the Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County has also forced thousands to evacuate. The once rapidly-growing Laguna Fire near Camarillo in Ventura County has been contained at 50 acres. The remote location and challenging terrain of the Gilman Fire, situated between Encinitas and San Diego, are also significantly hampering the firefighting effort.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

"It's been truly heartbreaking," Merwin said. "These are all areas that were lush and green just about six months ago. It really has been a quick onset at how crispy the tinder has gotten."

next Image 1 of 19

prev next Image 2 of 19

prev next Image 3 of 19

prev next Image 4 of 19

prev next Image 5 of 19

prev next Image 6 of 19

prev next Image 7 of 19

prev next Image 8 of 19

prev next Image 9 of 19

prev next Image 10 of 19

prev next Image 11 of 19

prev next Image 12 of 19

prev next Image 13 of 19

prev next Image 14 of 19

prev next Image 15 of 19

prev next Image 16 of 19

prev next Image 17 of 19

prev next Image 18 of 19

prev Image 19 of 19

While wind gusts are expected to be less severe Friday, ongoing low humidity remains a major concern. With humidity levels hovering between 10% and 15% in some areas, it is creating highly flammable conditions.

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN EYES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA THIS WEEKEND: WHAT IT MEANS FOR BURN SCARS, WILDFIRES

Rain on the way but comes with risks

The FOX Forecast Center said an upper-level disturbance will likely swing into the region from the Pacific Ocean this weekend, bringing the first widespread rain in months .

Rain and mountain snow will begin Saturday and peak in coverage Sunday before winding down Monday. About a half-inch of rain may fall in the lower elevations, and multiple inches of snow are expected above 4,000 feet.

This graphic shows rain and mountain snow on the way to California this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



The rain, while beneficial, does present risks.