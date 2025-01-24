Search
Wildfire siege continues in Southern California as pockets of beneficial weekend rain near

As of Friday, the Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County has forced thousands to evacuate. The once rapidly-growing Laguna Fire near Camarillo in Ventura County has been contained at 50 acres.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Fast Facts

  • Firefighters continue to battle nine wildfires in Southern California, which have scorched more than 50,000 acres.
  • Border 2 Fire near San Diego prompted evacuation orders early Friday morning.
  • Critical fire conditions are waning across the region, with isolated pockets of rain expected over the weekend.
  • The beneficial rain will peak in coverage Sunday and could trigger mudslides in burn-scar areas.

LOS ANGELES – Southern California is grappling with a surge in wildfires, with nine active fires currently burning across the region. However, there's encouraging news as containment efforts are increasing.

Two massive fires, the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires, have been raging near Los Angeles since Jan. 7, with containment efforts reaching 75% and 95%, respectively. A number of new outbreaks are still appearing this week, including several in the counties of Ventura and Riverside, as well as near San Diego.

A new wildfire, dubbed "Border 2," has erupted near Chula Vista, just 9 miles southeast of San Diego, prompting early morning evacuation orders Friday. The blaze, currently spanning 800 acres, is exhibiting extreme fire behavior near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

"The problem is we keep having fires pop up, and they're popping up in very populated areas," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

This graphic shows the latest stats on the Los Angeles area fires.
(FOX Weather)

 

As of Friday, the Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County has also forced thousands to evacuate. The once rapidly-growing Laguna Fire near Camarillo in Ventura County has been contained at 50 acres. The remote location and challenging terrain of the Gilman Fire, situated between Encinitas and San Diego, are also significantly hampering the firefighting effort.

"It's been truly heartbreaking," Merwin said. "These are all areas that were lush and green just about six months ago. It really has been a quick onset at how crispy the tinder has gotten."

While wind gusts are expected to be less severe Friday, ongoing low humidity remains a major concern. With humidity levels hovering between 10% and 15% in some areas, it is creating highly flammable conditions.

Rain on the way but comes with risks

The FOX Forecast Center said an upper-level disturbance will likely swing into the region from the Pacific Ocean this weekend, bringing the first widespread rain in months.

Rain and mountain snow will begin Saturday and peak in coverage Sunday before winding down Monday. About a half-inch of rain may fall in the lower elevations, and multiple inches of snow are expected above 4,000 feet.

This graphic shows rain and mountain snow on the way to California this weekend.
(FOX Weather)

 

The rain, while beneficial, does present risks.

Mudslides within burn-scar areas in Southern California are possible during the rain, and officials warned that charred hillsides are in danger of giving way even if there isn't rain. The burned landscape, littered with broken water mains, and the influx of water from firefighting efforts have destabilized hillsides in the region.

