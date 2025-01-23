Watch: Hughes Fire inferno consumes hills in Los Angeles County

CASTAIC, Ca. – Another Los Angeles wildfire broke out on Wednesday, sending flames screaming up the hills near Castaic Lake, video shows.

The Hughes Fire started near Castaic, California, north of Santa Clarita, consuming more than 10,000 acres within hours amid critical fire weather in Southern California.

Video recorded Wednesday afternoon by Bernard Deyo shows flames and the massive inferno rising above the hillside in Castaic.

Officials temporarily shut down several major roadways due to the Hughes Fire, including Interstate 5 through the "Grapevine."

In the video, crews can be seen battling the hillside covered in flames. Los Angeles County fire officials estimated the fire burned more than 30 acres a minute.

Southern California remains under high alert due to Santa Ana winds this week, with Fire Weather Warnings through Friday.

The first rain in months is forecast this weekend and is much needed for the parched region. However, it will also bring the threat of mudslides and flash flooding in the burn areas.