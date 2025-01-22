Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard paralyzes Gulf Coast communities with record-breaking snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Blizzard blasts Gulf Coast paralyzing communities with record-breaking snow from Texas to Florida to Carolinas

A powerful and rare winter storm swept across the South on Tuesday, prompting the first-ever Blizzard Warning for the Gulf Coast and blasting communities from Texas to Florida to the Carolinas with record-shattering snow that snarled travel and brought daily life to a halt.

"Honestly, it’s been a jaw-dropping 24 hours," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "I mean, to see some of the images that we have shown you on FOX Weather is something that you only see once in a generation. This truly will be a storm that decades from now we’ll have a new generation of kids being like, ‘Where were you in 2025 during that time?’"

Snow blankets New Orleans during historic Gulf Coast winter storm

A major winter storm brought blizzard conditions to Louisiana on Tuesday, turning New Orleans into a snow town. The record-breaking snowstorm blanketed palm trees in fresh flakes and halted the normally bustling Big Easy.

The powerful and deadly winter storm swept across the South on Tuesday, dumping heavy snow across areas that rarely see flakes or bitterly cold conditions. The storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue the first-ever Blizzard Warning for southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

New Orleans shattered its one-day snow total record by noon when Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport recorded 8 inches of snow. The new record breaks the Dec. 31, 1963, record of 2.7 inches.

Florida sees heaviest snowfall in state’s history as winter storm slams South

Florida spent Tuesday preparing for its most significant bout of winter weather since 1989, with airports closing and officials calling for residents in the western Panhandle to stay off the roads.

Widespread reports of 5-12 inches of snowfall were reported around Pensacola on Tuesday evening, which caused troopers to shut down a nearly 70-mile stretch of Interstate 10.

The all-time greatest snowfall in the Sunshine State was 4 inches in Milton, outside of Pensacola, on March 6, 1954, which was eclipsed on Tuesday by the measurements around Pensacola.

See it: Unusual snowy sights across South as once-in-a-generation winter storm drops snow

From kayaking in the snow to sledding on a cookie sheet, Texas and Louisiana residents found a number of creative ways to enjoy the historic winter storm that walloped the South on Tuesday.

Parts of Texas and Louisiana saw their first-ever Blizzard Warning as the powerful storm marched across the region and dumped more than a half-foot of snow, according to reports.

Texans and Louisianans alike took advantage of the unusual winter weather.

