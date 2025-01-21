See it: Beaches covered with snow during historic Gulf Coast winter storm

GALVESTON, Texas – Photos and videos from beaches along the Gulf Coast showed a rare and stunning sight – snow.

In Galveston, video from Galveston.com showed snow blanketing the beach, concealing the sand underneath. Waves crashed in the distance, with dark, gloomy skies behind them.

States from Texas to the Carolinas are experiencing a once-in-a-generation snowstorm this week. It has already resulted in a Blizzard Warning being issued in Louisiana for the first time ever.

More visuals from Galveston showed the snow-covered beach, a sharp contrast to the usually green, sunny landscape. Reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area has received 1-2 inches of snow so far Tuesday.

At the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, at least 3 inches of snow has accumulated, according to NWS data. The last time that much snow fell in the area was in 1949.

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell is live in New Orleans, covering the winter storm. Photos from Tuesday morning show palm trees dusted with snow and the city in a snowy haze.

Heavy snow and freezing fog have been reported in New Orleans for much of the morning, according to the NWS in New Orleans.

Near blizzard conditions were recorded throughout the morning. Video from Lake Pontchartrain shows palm trees blowing in the wind, and waves crashing hard against the shoreline.

In Biloxi, Mississippi, a light dusting of snow blanketed the sandy beach. Palm trees stand against a stark white, snowy background.

This is the biggest snowstorm to hit some southern U.S. cities in decades. Temperatures will bottom out Tuesday across the region, and things will warm up again as the weekend approaches.