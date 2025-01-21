Search
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

See it: Beaches covered with snow during historic Gulf Coast winter storm

Snow blanketed Canal Street in New Orleans while flakes covered the ground in Galveston, Texas, and Biloxi, Mississippi.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from Galveston.com webcam shows a once-in-two-decades occurrence; snow on the beach! The last time significant snow hit Galveston was in 2004. 

GALVESTON, Texas – Photos and videos from beaches along the Gulf Coast showed a rare and stunning sight – snow

In Galveston, video from Galveston.com showed snow blanketing the beach, concealing the sand underneath. Waves crashed in the distance, with dark, gloomy skies behind them. 

States from Texas to the Carolinas are experiencing a once-in-a-generation snowstorm this week. It has already resulted in a Blizzard Warning being issued in Louisiana for the first time ever.

More visuals from Galveston showed the snow-covered beach, a sharp contrast to the usually green, sunny landscape. Reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area has received 1-2 inches of snow so far Tuesday. 

Snow covers the ground near Stewart Beach on Galveston Island, Texas, on Jan. 21, 2025.

Snow covers the ground near Stewart Beach on Galveston Island, Texas, on Jan. 21, 2025.

(David Jackson / FOX 26 Houston)

At the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, at least 3 inches of snow has accumulated, according to NWS data. The last time that much snow fell in the area was in 1949. 

Video from Galveston, Texas, shows snow covering palm trees, homes and the shoreline during a winter storm that hit the Gulf Coast on Jan. 21, 2025.

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell is live in New Orleans, covering the winter storm. Photos from Tuesday morning show palm trees dusted with snow and the city in a snowy haze

DEADLY 1,500-MILE PARALYZING WINTER STORM PUTS TEXAS TO FLORIDA ON RARE ALERT

  • Snow blankets Canal Street and the Central Business District in New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025 during a major winter storm.
    Image 1 of 2

    Snow blankets Canal Street and the Central Business District in New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025 during a major winter storm. ( )

  • Snow blankets Canal Street and the Central Business District in New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025 during a major winter storm.
    Image 2 of 2

    Snow blankets Canal Street and the Central Business District in New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025 during a major winter storm. ( )

Heavy snow and freezing fog have been reported in New Orleans for much of the morning, according to the NWS in New Orleans

Near blizzard conditions were recorded throughout the morning. Video from Lake Pontchartrain shows palm trees blowing in the wind, and waves crashing hard against the shoreline. 

Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans is currently experiencing an extraordinary and surreal scene. Palm trees are dramatically swaying in the wind amidst falling snow. Near-blizzard conditions have been reported at New Orleans Lakefront Airport for the past few hours, with wind gusts exceeding 45 mph. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening.

In Biloxi, Mississippi, a light dusting of snow blanketed the sandy beach. Palm trees stand against a stark white, snowy background. 

Video from Biloxi shows a light layer of snow covering the beach Tuesday. A historic snowstorm is moving through the Gulf Coast, bringing snow to places that never see it. 

This is the biggest snowstorm to hit some southern U.S. cities in decades. Temperatures will bottom out Tuesday across the region, and things will warm up again as the weekend approaches. 

