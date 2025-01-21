Search
Unusual sights spotted across South as once-in-a-generation winter storm dumps snow

Parts of Texas and Louisiana saw their first-ever Blizzard Warning as the powerful storm marched across the region and dumped more than a half-foot of snow in places, according to reports.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Mayor-President of Baton Rouge Sid Edwards is imploring residents to stay home during the historic snowstorm underway across the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. The snow continues to fall across Louisiana at rates of one inch per hour with no stopping soon. Edwards said it could be more than 2 days before some roads are back open. 

From kayaking in the snow to sledding on a cookie sheet, Texas and Louisiana residents found a number of creative ways to enjoy the historic winter storm that walloped the South on Tuesday.

Parts of Texas and Louisiana saw their first-ever Blizzard Warning as the powerful storm marched across the region and dumped more than a half-foot of snow, according to reports.

Texans and Louisianans alike took advantage of the unusual winter weather

These folks decided to go sledding by way of hitching a kayak to the back of a pickup truck. 

These Louisianans got creative in their snow recreations by hitching a kayak to the back of a truck and taking a ride through the freshly fallen powder.

Another group opted to drag a snowboard behind a golf cart.

Looped video of snowboarder being dragged behind a golf cart.

Looped video of snowboarder being dragged behind a golf cart.

(@MichaelArata / X / FOX Weather)

This woman took her dog named Remi, adorned in a bright red puffy coat, out to see the snow. She told FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel it was the first time Remi had seen the freshly fallen powder. 

During the once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm in Louisiana, FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel spoke with a Baton Rouge resident walking her playful dog Remi, who was enjoying her first time seeing snow. Jan. 21, 2025.

Here, two men in an ATV drive past people sledding in the snow in Houston.

An ATV drives past residents sledding in the snow during a winter storm in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

While some residents used actual sleds, others took a more unconventional route by using household items such as cardboard boxes and baking sheets.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis reports from Houston, where residents are using unconventional methods to sled in the unusual amount of snow in Texas.

Overall, many residents were a bit perplexed at how much snow they received.

Louisiana woman is aghast at how much snow had fallen from the recent winter storm. 

