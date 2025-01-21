Search
Drone video: Houston transformed into snow-globe scene during historic winter storm

Snow totals varied from 2-4 inches around the Houston metro Tuesday, according to National Weather Service data.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Drone video shows snowy Houston during winter storm

HOUSTON – A historic winter storm that pummeled the South on Tuesday has left Houston covered with snow, and some parts of the city reported more than 3 inches of accumulation. 

The storm brought snow to many Gulf Coast cities on Tuesday, leaving behind incredible winter visuals in places that rarely see it. 

Drone video from Houston on Tuesday morning showed roofs and roads blanketed in white, with overcast skies above. The city looked serene and peaceful with the wintry overlay. 

DEADLY 1,500-MILE PARALYZING WINTER STORM PUTS TEXAS TO FLORIDA ON RARE ALERT

Drone video captured snow covering Houston, Texas. 

(David Maldonado)

Snow totals varied from 2-4 inches around the Houston metro Tuesday, according to National Weather Service data. 

Watch: Snowy Houston skyline observed as winter storm slams Texas

FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis was at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park on Tuesday, covering the conditions.  

"As soon as the sun rose, I started to see people come into the park," she said. 

Lewis noted people were using lids and other objects to sled down the park's big hills. 

Conditions will remain chilly and snowy for Tuesday, but temperatures warm up as the week continues. 

