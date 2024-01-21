The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Ice could cause treacherous travel in mid-South, Midwest on Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Ice storm could cause dangerous conditions in central US

Winter weather alerts, including Ice Storm Warnings, are in effect for portions of the mid-South through the Midwest as a strong system brings freezing rain, ice and even snow to the central U.S. from Monday into Tuesday.

Monday morning commuters will face treacherous travel conditions, especially in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, where up to a third of an inch of ice accretion is expected. Slippery conditions will continue northward into the Midwest throughout the rest of the day on Monday and into early Tuesday.

Ice accretion forecast through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Things are heating up!

We are saying goodbye to the arctic cold this week as a pattern change will mean much warmer temperatures across the nation.

Nearly 50 million Americans will see above-average temperatures on Monday, and more than 200 million will feel temperatures above average by midweek.

Above-average temperatures forecast this week.

(FOX Weather)



Flood risk increases in the South

Days of heavy rain are set to soak the South this week as a system will bring plenty of moisture to the region.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a widespread 3-5 inches of rain is likely from southeastern Texas to Tennessee, with even higher amounts possible near the Gulf Coast.

On Monday, the flood risk will be greatest in eastern Texas, southwestern Arkansas and far western Louisiana as heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected.

Flash flood forecast through Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Aurora alert: Northern Lights forecast for Monday

A Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect, which could mean a dazzling display of auroras for parts of the U.S. from Monday evening into early Tuesday.

"The aurora may become visible over some Northern and Upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho," the Space Weather Prediction stated.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.