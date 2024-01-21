Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Volcano sends hot ash thousands of feet in air over Indonesian villages

This is just one of a series of recent eruptions for the Indonesian volcano. Authorities have kept the incredibly active Mount Merapi Volcano in a level 3 out of 4 threat risk since 2020.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
West Sumatra, Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts again just a month after the last eruption that killed 11 climbers. 01:08

Indonesia volcano sends hot ash almost 8,000 feet into the air

West Sumatra, Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts again just a month after the last eruption that killed 11 climbers.

WEST SUMATRA, Indonesia – Hot ash rained down on villages southeast of Mount Merapi after several eruptions just in the last month.

A resident captured a massive volcanic ash cloud shooting 7,800 feet into the air for almost four minutes on Sunday afternoon, according to the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency. The photographer was upwind of the prevailing winds and escaped the falling hot ash. Officials have reported no fatalities so far.

There were four separate lava flows that traveled a little more than a mile down the slope, according to an Indonesian news agency

The ash mixed with heavy rain and fog and soaked two villages with muddy, gritty rain. A camera from the Center for Research and Development of Geologic Disaster Technology was obscured by the fog, ash and rain.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

WHERE IS THE LARGEST ACTIVE VOLCANO IN THE WORLD?

Mount Merapi is considered one of the country's most active volcanoes. The volcano erupts every two to five years. 

WATCH A VOLCANO MAKE ITS OWN WEATHER

Mount Merapi is in the southern section of the left most island. The red represents volcanoes across Indonesia.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

Authorities have kept the threat level at three out of four since November 2020, according to local media. Everyone is advised to stay at least 4.3 miles from the crater. 

INDONESIA'S MARAPI VOLCANO ERUPTS AGAIN, SENDING TOXIC ASH AND SMOKE 10,000 FEET INTO THE AIR

  • Image 1 of 3

    Mount Merapi volcano is spewing lava and smoke as seen from Tunggularum village in the Sleman district of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on December 25, 2023.  (Garry Lotulung/NurPhoto)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, spews lava during an eruption as seen from Dadap Ngori hamlet in Magelang on May 23, 2023.  ( DEVI RAHMAN/AFP)

  • Image 3 of 3

    In this picture taken on August 9, 2023, Mount Merapi spews lava onto its slopes during an effusive eruption as seen from Wonokerto village, Yogyakarta. (DEVI RAHMAN/AFP)

Tags
Loading...