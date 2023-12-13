Indonesia's Marapi volcano erupts again, sending toxic ash and smoke 10,000 feet into the air
According to the country’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, West Sumatra’s Mount Marapi erupted early Tuesday morning local time and sent ash more than 10,000 feet into the air.
Video from Indonesia shows the country's Marapi volcano erupting on Tuesday sending toxic ash and smoke at least 10,000 feet into the air.
JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesia’s Marapi volcano erupted and sent more ash and toxic smoke high into the atmosphere on Tuesday, one week after the mountain came to life and exploded, killing at least 23 climbers.
Indonesias Marapi volcano erupted on Tuesday, Dec., 12, 2023.
(Iwan Rakelta)
The eruption was relatively minor and nowhere near the intensity that was observed during last week’s eruption.
Marapi first erupted on Dec. 3 and sent volcanic ash raining down on communities near the volcano, which "made the atmosphere in Nagari Lasi very thick and dark."
There were 75 climbers in the area during that eruption, and search and rescue operations were launched after the volcano awakened.
Mount Marapi spews volcanic material in West Sumatra, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2023. The Mount Marapi in Indonesia's West Sumatra province erupted on Sunday, throwing ash and affecting areas several kilometers away. (Photo by Andri Mardiansyah/Xinhua via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows Mount Marapi (background R) spewing volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Batusangkar in Agam, West Sumatra, at dawn on December 6, 2023. (Photo by ADI PRIMA / AFP) (Photo by ADI PRIMA/AFP via Getty Images)
A villager clears volcanic ash from his front yard following the eruption of Mount Marapi, at Lasi village in Agam, West Sumatra, on December 5, 2023. Hundreds of Indonesian rescue personnel were racing December 5 to find a dozen hikers who went missing after a volcano eruption killed 11 people. (Photo by ADI PRIMA / AFP) (Photo by ADI PRIMA/AFP via Getty Images)
A joint SAR team evacuates a body after the eruption of Mount Marapi in Agam District, West Sumatera, Indonesia on December 05, 2023. At least 22 climbers have died due to volcano eruption, while authorities are working to locate others according to the Padang Search and Rescue Agency. (Photo by Adi Prima/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Rescuers carry away a victim after the eruption of Mount Marapi in Agam, West Sumatra, on December 4, 2023. Eleven hikers were found dead on December 4 and another 12 were missing after a volcano erupted in Indonesia, with rescuers racing to carry injured and burned survivors down the mountain on foot. (Photo by FAIRUZ SYAUGI / AFP) (Photo by FAIRUZ SYAUGI/AFP via Getty Images)
Rescuers prepare for a search and rescue operation after Mount Marapi erupted near Batu Palano village in Agam on December 4, 2023. At least 11 hikers were found dead and three others were rescued by search teams that worked through the night to find people missing after the eruption of a volcano in western Indonesia, officials said on December 4. (Photo by ADI PRIMA / AFP) (Photo by ADI PRIMA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Volcanic ash spews from Mount Marapi during an eruption as seen from Batu Palano village in Agam on December 4, 2023. (Photo by ADI PRIMA / AFP) (Photo by ADI PRIMA/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo of the eruption of Mount Marapi on December 3, 2023.
(Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation)
Photo: Post-rainfall conditions of volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Marapi which occurred in the Nagari Lasi area, Canduang District, Agam Regency, West Sumatra, Sunday (3/12). (Pusdalops BPBD Agam Regency)
(BNPB)
Officials said 40 of those climbers were able to descend on their own, with others needing to be rescued.
However, officials said 23 climbers were killed during that eruption.
The volcano remains at the second-highest alert level, which is the same as it was before last Sunday’s initial eruption.