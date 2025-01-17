Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: East braces for winter blast as life-threatening cold sweeps across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Polar vortex to blast US with life-threatening cold next week

Most of the U.S. enjoyed warmer air to end the workweek, but the warmup will be brief as a polar vortex will send temperatures tumbling below freezing for most of the nation starting this weekend.

How cold?

Minneapolis had a forecast high temperature of about 34 degrees Thursday, but on Sunday, the forecast high temperature is a frigid 3 degrees below zero.

"Perfect time to hop on a plane and go somewhere south," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Like, really, really far south."

Death toll climbs to 27 from California fires as return home for thousands of evacuees uncertain

While Californians and Angelenos are experiencing a temporary reprieve from the intense wildfire danger that has plagued the region for the past nine days, the return home for thousands of evacuees remains uncertain amid the somber news of a rising death toll.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner now reports that at least 27 people died in the Palisades and Eaton fires, with 31 people still missing.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during a news conference Thursday that the repopulation of all evacuated areas will not occur for at least one more week.

Weather whiplash: Winter storm systems to sweep across East this weekend ahead of massive arctic outbreak

After a brief pause in the arctic air during the end of the workweek, a series of frontal boundaries will help usher in the coldest air of the season, beginning over the weekend and continuing into the upcoming week.

Unlike classic episodes where blizzards and severe weather often form the demarcation line between air masses, the upcoming storm systems aren’t expected to be overly organized when they approach the eastern U.S. , leading to light to occasionally moderate amounts of precipitation .

Between the two storm systems, a maximum of 1-3 inches of snowfall is expected for parts of the Northeast , while 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected in the warm zone over the Southeast .

Watch: SpaceX Starship test flight disintegrates after launch

SpaceX’s attempt at a test mission involving its prized Starship spacecraft appeared to end in disaster Thursday after debris was spotted raining down to Earth by bystanders in the Caribbean.

The private space company’s launch from Southeast Texas appeared to go off without a hitch at 4:37 p.m. local time, but just 10 minutes into the flight, data failed to return to mission control, signaling a potentially catastrophic anomaly.

