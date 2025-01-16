Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Back-to-back storms target East ahead of polar vortex-fueled arctic air

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Storm systems to sweep across East this weekend ahead of massive arctic outbreak

After a brief pause in the arctic air during the end of the workweek, a series of frontal boundaries will help usher in the coldest air of the season, beginning over the weekend and continuing into the upcoming week.

Unlike classic episodes where blizzards and severe weather often form the demarcation line between air masses, the upcoming storm systems aren’t expected to be overly organized when they approach the eastern U.S., leading to light to occasionally moderate amounts of precipitation.

Between the two storm systems, a maximum of 1-3 inches of snowfall is expected for parts of the Northeast , while 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected in the warm zone over the Southeast.

Where the two forms of precipitation meet in the transition zone, travel is expected to be most problematic, especially in places that aren’t used to the frozen precipitation, such as North Carolina , Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula.

Snow potential in the East through Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Polar vortex to blast US with life-threatening cold next week: 'There’s no escaping this'

Most of the U.S. will enjoy milder temperatures on Thursday, but the warmup will be brief as a polar vortex will send temperatures tumbling below freezing for most of the nation starting this weekend.

Despite a cold start across parts of the eastern U.S. on Thursday, most of the country will experience milder temperatures with forecast highs as much as 20 degrees above average. Enjoy it while it lasts, however, because it’s about to get brutally cold.

Low temperatures forecast for next week.

(FOX Weather)



Firefighters gain ground on raging California wildfires as winds subside while human toll mounts

Californians and Angelenos are experiencing a temporary reprieve from the heightened wildfire danger that has gripped the region since the historic Santa Ana wind event began nine days ago.

The recovery process will be long and arduous for the affected communities surrounding Los Angeles . As the fires continue to burn, the focus remains on containment, search and rescue and supporting those impacted by the devastating event.

"We are not in the clear," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristen Crowley said. "We must not let our guard down as we have, right now, extreme fire behavior. And we need to make sure that the community is staying updated with the most information. Follow all evacuation warnings and orders without delay."

Eruption resumes at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

Hawaii 's Kilauea volcano has resumed its eruption, and a dramatic video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava shooting hundreds of feet into the air.

Officials said the eruption of Kilauea within Kaluapele (summit caldera) resumed Wednesday morning with a small lava flow coming from the north vent. Less than an hour later, the lava intensified.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.