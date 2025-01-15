First responder falls through ice during rescue of infant, mother from rollover crash

LIBERTY, Mo. - A group of first responders rescued a mother and her six-month-old baby on Tuesday after their vehicle flipped and became wedged in an icy creek outside of Kansas City in northwestern Missouri.

The Liberty Police Department said firefighters received a call about a vehicle that lost control and landed on its driver’s side, with passengers that were trapped.

As emergency personnel approached the scene of the crash on foot, a thin layer of ice gave way, causing an officer to become submerged to his waist in the frigid water.

Despite the obstacles, first responders successfully reached the SUV, removed the windshield, and enabled the officer to assist the victims.

Police said the baby was found on the passenger side of the vehicle, which likely kept the child’s seat dry despite the SUV being surrounded by water.

Both the mother and child were taken to the hospital for treatment for what were thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Out of an abundance of caution, the officer who was exposed to the icy current was also transported for medical care at the same local hospital.

While at the medical center, the officer met with the family, who were appreciative of the officer’s efforts.

"We are proud to share this story as just one spotlight on the dedication of our officers and the LFD show to our community every day," police stated.

Experts always advise against venturing onto ice of unknown thickness.

At least four inches of ice is needed to support a human’s weight sufficiently, and at least eight inches is recommended before attempting to drive a small-sized vehicle on it.

Investigators have not revealed what they believe caused the initial crash but said the quick actions of first responders likely saved lives.