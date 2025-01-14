The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New wildfire ignites in California amid critical fire threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

New wildfire erupts in California as ‘particularly dangerous’ fire threat returns to region

A new wildfire broke out in Ventura County late Monday night as thousands of firefighters in California continued their work to extinguish other deadly blazes that have scorched thousands of acres of land in the Los Angeles area since last week.

The wildfire, which is called the Auto Fire, ignited in Ventura and was about 56 acres with 0% containment.

This new fire comes as forecasters issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning in Southern California due to dry conditions, low relative humidity and the return of dangerous Santa Ana winds.

Lake-Effect Snow Warnings issued as winter weather blasts Northeast communities

Nearly 1 million people in portions of New York and Pennsylvania are under a Lake-Effect Snow Warning as more winter weather blasts the Northeast.

According to the FOX Forecast center, Tuesday's lake-effect snow is expected to once again impact the southern shore of Lake Erie from Erie, Pennsylvania, to areas just south of Buffalo, as well as the eastern shore of Lake Ontario across the Tug Hill Plateau and Watertown, New York, area.

This region has seen some of the most snow in the country so far this winter season.

Watch: Harrowing video captures aerial Los Angeles firefighters' view above fiery abyss

As firefighters battle the raging infernos in Southern California, harrowing video released by the Los Angeles Fire Department showed their helicopters plunging into the heart of the flames.

The LAFD's Air Operations released the video Friday that showed helicopters flying above California's Santa Monica Mountains as the Palisades Fire rages below. The chilling footage offers a glimpse into the perilous conditions faced by aircrews, who are risking their lives to combat the blazes.

