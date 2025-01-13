Palisades Fire kills former child star leaving mom devastated but determined: 'He made me a better person'

MALIBU, Calif. – A former Australian child actor who defied the odds by overcoming blindness and cerebral palsy tragically lost his life in the recent Palisades Fire in Southern California.

Rory Callum Sykes, 32, was a well-traveled gamer turned investor and entrepreneurial philanthropist who loved to play RuneScape and dabble in code. His mother said as she begins the difficult process of healing from the loss of her son, she looks ahead to recreating the special place they shared.

"His life was a blessing to me," an emotional Shelly Sykes told FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "He made me a better person."

Shelly Sykes knew her son was extraordinary from the moment he was born. Despite his numerous challenges, she was determined to provide him with an extraordinary life. Rory Sykes underwent extensive medical procedures, including multiple surgeries to correct his vision and improve his mobility.

"He used to watch Forrest Gump all the time when he was four," Shelly Sykes said. "He got the all-clear in his eyes at eight. He took his first step after watching Forrest Gump 400 times."

Rory Sykes appeared on the British television show "Kiddy Kapers" and later became a motivational speaker, inspiring others with his determination. He also co-founded Happy Charity, leaving a lasting positive impact on the world.

"He’s had an extraordinary life because I decided that no matter what happens, he was able to live like other kids and be loved," an emotional Shelly Sykes said.

Despite his mother's pleas to evacuate, Rory Sykes refused to leave his beloved cottage on their 17-acre Malibu estate. As the fire intensified, Shelly Sykes made desperate attempts to save her son, but the flames quickly engulfed the property.

"I covered my hair because there were embers flying around and grabbed the hosepipe next to his cottage, but there was no water," she said. "So that freaked me out! I had to race back to the main house, and all the power had gone off."

The phone lines were also down, so Shelly Sykes loaded her two peacocks into her car and drove to the nearest fire station to seek help.

"When I got there, the firefighters said, ‘Shelley, what are you doing here? You’re supposed to have evacuated,'" she recalled. "And I said, ‘Rory needs help – there’s no water!'"

A fire captain and an engine rushed to the property. However, 45 minutes later, she got the news that her son had been killed, and there was nothing left standing.

"When I got there, it was even more devastating," she said. "All three cottages were cinders – less than an hour, burned to the ground. My house was absolutely down to the ground. There was nothing left."

The devastating loss has left Shelly Sykes heartbroken, but she remains determined to rebuild and create a lasting memorial to her son.

"I’m going to make it even better because I’m going to rebuild and make it a special area for Rory," she said. "Hopefully, he will be able to rest there in peace."

A GoFundMe page has been established to support her recovery and assist other wildfire victims.