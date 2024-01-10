Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Another massive storm brings more dangerous weather to US

Start your day with the latest weather news – As areas hit hard by this week’s storm recover, another powerful storm is set to bring impactful weather to some of the same areas.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen. 01:00

Weather in America: January 11, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Chicago area braces for possible blizzard

The next in a string of powerful storms that have brought dangerous weather to large swaths of the country will get its start today in the central U.S. Snow is forecast to fall from Nebraska to New Mexico. The storm heads into the Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday when Chicago is poised to experience blizzard conditions during the city’s first major snowstorm in years.

Very wet snow Friday morning changes to a more powdery snow by Friday evening.

(FOX Weather)

Severe weather targets South again

On the warm side of the latest storm to impact the country, severe thunderstorms will be a problem. Some of the same areas in the South that were hit by deadly tornadoes already this week are at risk of more severe weather. Storms start Thursday night before moving east during the day Friday.

The severe weather outlook for the South through Friday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Arctic blast poised to plunge US into deep freeze

A wobble in the polar vortex is sending an arctic cold front sweeping across the country starting Thursday. The northern tier will be the first to experience the coldest air so far this season. Eventually, freezing weather will make it all the way to the Gulf Coast.

The temperature outlook for the U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this

Ferocious waves got inside a ferry in Washington as a bomb cyclone moved through the Northwest this week.

Video shot on Tuesday shows a ferry boat inundated by water as rough waters in northwest Washington slam waves into the vessel. (Courtesy: Washington State Ferries) 01:13

Watch: 'Very, very rare' waves crash inside ferry boat in Washington

