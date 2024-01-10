Watch: 'Very, very rare' waves crash inside ferry in Washington

SEATTLE – Video shot on Tuesday shows a ferry boat inundated by water as rough waters in northwest Washington slam waves into the vessel.

Named the M/V Issaquah, the ferry boat was traveling near the Strait of Juan de Fuca to Anacortes, according to the Washington State Ferries.

They noted that the boat did not have any passengers onboard. Rather, the vessel was transporting crew and crewmember vehicles.

Footage shot on the Issaquah begins with a shot of those vehicles as water rushes underneath and around them. In the background, the white waves of the Strait can be seen churning violently.

"We sometimes have waves crashing over the bow, but for this to happen, it is very, very rare," Washington State Ferries said in a post on X. They noted that the vessel was moving outside of its usual route.

The video then cuts to the other side of the ferry, where the water that initially flooded the central vehicle compartment soon flowed into. The water can be seen moving side-to-side as the boat is tossed by the waves outside.

Washington State Ferries said the captain of the boat reported that the weather forecast looked good for the vessel. After the crew exited the shelter of Puget Sound, the seas ended up being rougher than expected.

The photos below show a view of the Issaquah as it traverses the rough seas. Taken by Washington resident Sarah Geist, the photos capture just how violent the waves were as they crashed onto the vessel.

The waves were caused by high-speed winds. According to the National Weather Service, the wind speeds on Tuesday measured up to 25 mph.

Washington has seen a parade of storms over the past week. Officially tagged a "bomb cyclone," the storm causing these dangerous conditions has created strong winds and even blizzard warnings in the nearby mountains.

Washington State Ferries said minimal damage was done to the vessel.