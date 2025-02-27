The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South braces for possible 'significant' severe weather threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Chances of ‘significant severe weather threat’ next week grow from Texas to Mississippi

The chances of a "significant severe weather threat" in the South next week are continuing to grow just as the U.S. and other nations in the Northern Hemisphere usher in the start of meteorological spring .

The FOX Forecast Center is continuing to monitor two separate disturbances that are expected to move across the country, which could produce rounds of severe weather on Sunday, and then again Tuesday and Wednesday.

The threat on Tuesday appears at this time to be more significant. Forecasters say that while specifics remain uncertain, multiple rounds of severe weather, including the development of supercell thunderstorms and an eventual squall line , could bring all severe weather threats, including strong tornadoes .

Millions in Northeast face return of winter weather

Much of the U.S. has been enjoying a brief springlike warmup, but for millions of people in the Northeast and New England , a brutal reality check looms for the weekend when temperatures will plummet back into the 30s as the calendar flips to March.

The FOX Forecast Center said the spring warmth will begin to fade as the wild temperature rollercoaster continues into the weekend before an almost 30-degree temperature drop.

Many cities along the East Coast, like New York City and Washington , will be near or above 60 degrees on Saturday but will fall back into the 30s as we close out the weekend.

Watch: Terrifying video shows moment Colorado snowmobile gets trapped in avalanche

A snowmobiler in Colorado had a close call last week when he became trapped in an avalanche , and the whole ordeal was caught on video .

The video shows Aidan Croft attempting to climb a steep portion of Hahns Peak, north of Steamboat Springs, when the avalanche occurred last week. In the video, you can first hear the scary sound of the snow cascading down the mountain once he is buried. But after a few moments, you can hear something even more terrifying.

You can hear Croft gasping for air from underneath the snow for what seems like an eternity.

