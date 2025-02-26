Terrifying video shows moment Colorado snowmobiler gets trapped in avalanche

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – A snowmobiler in Colorado had a close call last week when he became trapped in an avalanche, and the whole ordeal was caught on video.

The video shows Aidan Croft attempting to climb a steep portion of Hahns Peak, north of Steamboat Springs, and trying to change course when the avalanche occurred on Feb. 20.

In the video, you can first hear the scary sound of the snow cascading down the mountain once he is buried. But after a few moments, you can hear something even more terrifying.

You can hear Croft gasping for air from underneath the snow for what seems like an eternity.

Finally, he was able to at least free his head and upper body, allowing him to catch his breath and start to breathe normally.

"We are, um, currently in an avalanche," Croft can be heard saying in the video. "I've dug myself out most of the way, from what I can, from the top."

He said he couldn't breathe for a while, but it was "getting better."

In another part of the video, Croft explained what happened.

"Well, have you guys ever been stuck in an avalanche?" he said. "Well, this is my first time."

He said he was trapped under the snow for about 30 minutes.

"Just trying to preserve my breath," he said. "We finally dug ourselves out. It was probably about 2 or 3 feet of snow dug out."

Croft told Storyful that he was finally rescued by other snowmobiles about 90 minutes after the avalanche occurred.