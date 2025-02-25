Watch: Snow plow driver buried under avalanche in Turkey

GOKCE, Turkey– A man trying to clear a path through the snow to a village in Turkey was buried under an avalanche on Saturday.

Ifran Cin was in a snow plow clearing roads and recorded the avalanche, which filled the plow with snow.

He told Storyful he backed up and started filming when he saw the avalanche coming.

In the video, Cin shows the outside, with a thick cloud of snow coming toward him.

Suddenly, there's a loud crash, as the avalanche breaks through the plow's window with Cin inside it.

The screen goes black for a moment, but comes back up to show Cin submerged up to his neck in snow.

He said only his head and arm weren't buried.

In the video, translated from Turkish, Cin said his machine was stuck and couldn't move.

He was rescued by the Sirnak Special Provincial Administration and the gendarmerie.

"Thank God, I’m fine," Cin told Storyful.