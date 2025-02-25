Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Watch: Snow plow driver buried under avalanche in Turkey

The man said only his head and arm weren't buried during the avalanche, which smashed into his snow plow as he tried to clear a path to a village in Turkey.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Ifran Cin was caught in an avalanche on Saturday while trying to clear a path through the snow to a town. Thankfully, he was rescued and wasn't hurt, he told Storyful. 

Video captures moment worker is buried under avalanche in Turkey

Ifran Cin was caught in an avalanche on Saturday while trying to clear a path through the snow to a town. Thankfully, he was rescued and wasn't hurt, he told Storyful. 

GOKCE, Turkey– A man trying to clear a path through the snow to a village in Turkey was buried under an avalanche on Saturday. 

Ifran Cin was in a snow plow clearing roads and recorded the avalanche, which filled the plow with snow. 

He told Storyful he backed up and started filming when he saw the avalanche coming. 

In the video, Cin shows the outside, with a thick cloud of snow coming toward him. 

Suddenly, there's a loud crash, as the avalanche breaks through the plow's window with Cin inside it. 

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND WHAT TO DO IF AN AVALANCHE IS COMING AT YOU

Still shows the plow buried in snow from the avalanche.

Still shows the plow buried in snow from the avalanche. 

(Irfan Cin via Storyful)

The screen goes black for a moment, but comes back up to show Cin submerged up to his neck in snow. 

He said only his head and arm weren't buried. 

Irfan Cin said only his head and hand weren't buried in snow.

Irfan Cin said only his head and hand weren't buried in snow. 

(Irfan Cin via Storyful / FOX Weather)

In the video, translated from Turkish, Cin said his machine was stuck and couldn't move. 

He was rescued by the Sirnak Special Provincial Administration and the gendarmerie. 

"Thank God, I’m fine," Cin told Storyful.

Tags
Loading...