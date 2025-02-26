Millions in Northeast face return of winter weather as March begins after brief taste of spring

BOSTON – Much of the U.S. has been enjoying a brief warmup as springlike temperatures invade the nation this week, but for millions in the Northeast and New England, a brutal reality check looms for the weekend when temperatures will plummet back into the 30s as the calendar flips to March.

Cities such as Boston saw temperatures climb into the 50s for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday. The FOX Forecast Center said the mild temperatures will stick around for many major cities along the heavily traveled Interstate 95 corridor through at least Saturday.

But then, it’s back to the winter chill just as meteorological spring arrives.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The FOX Forecast Center said the spring warmth will begin to fade as the wild temperature rollercoaster continues into the weekend before an almost 30-degree temperature drop.

Many cities along the East Coast, like New York City and Washington, will be near or above 60 degrees on Saturday.

But as the nation’s next system makes its way across the region, cold air will be pulled back in from the north by Sunday.

That, the FOX Forecast Center said, will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s for millions of people.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

However, good things come to those who wait.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as we start looking into next week’s forecast, computer forecast models are showing a temperature rebound.

Most of the U.S. could see temperatures bounce back to near average during the first full week of March.