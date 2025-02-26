Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Millions in Northeast face return of winter weather as March begins after brief taste of spring

The FOX Forecast Center said the spring warmth will begin to fade as the wild temperature rollercoaster continues into the weekend before an almost 30-degree temperature drop.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Well, it was fun while it lasted. Millions of people in the Northeast have been enjoying mild temperatures to give the region a brief taste of springlike weather. However, as FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera explain, temperatures will drop in a big way this weekend.

After brief warmup, Northeast to see significant temperature drop this weekend

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Millions of people in the Northeast have been enjoying mild temperatures to give the region a brief taste of springlike weather. However, as FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera explain, temperatures will drop in a big way this weekend.

BOSTON – Much of the U.S. has been enjoying a brief warmup as springlike temperatures invade the nation this week, but for millions in the Northeast and New England, a brutal reality check looms for the weekend when temperatures will plummet back into the 30s as the calendar flips to March.

Cities such as Boston saw temperatures climb into the 50s for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday. The FOX Forecast Center said the mild temperatures will stick around for many major cities along the heavily traveled Interstate 95 corridor through at least Saturday.

But then, it’s back to the winter chill just as meteorological spring arrives.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in Boston over the next seven days.
    Image 1 of 3

    This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in Boston over the next seven days. (FOX Weather)

  • This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in New York City over the next seven days.
    Image 2 of 3

    This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in New York City over the next seven days. (FOX Weather)

  • This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in Washington, D.C., over the next seven days.
    Image 3 of 3

    This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in Washington, D.C., over the next seven days. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said the spring warmth will begin to fade as the wild temperature rollercoaster continues into the weekend before an almost 30-degree temperature drop.

Many cities along the East Coast, like New York City and Washington, will be near or above 60 degrees on Saturday.

But as the nation’s next system makes its way across the region, cold air will be pulled back in from the north by Sunday.

That, the FOX Forecast Center said, will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s for millions of people.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the temperature outlook between Wednesday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

This graphic shows the temperature outlook between Wednesday, March 5, and Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

However, good things come to those who wait.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as we start looking into next week’s forecast, computer forecast models are showing a temperature rebound.

Most of the U.S. could see temperatures bounce back to near average during the first full week of March.

Tags
Loading...