Small plane crashes atop Vermont mountain amid foggy conditions, officials say

Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy told FOX Weather that first responders were facing "difficult conditions" trying to get to the plane crash victims due to the remoteness and weather conditions.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Three people had to be saved after a small plane crashed on Equinox Mountain in Manchester, Vermont on Wednesday morning, Video from the fire department shows one of three helicopters arriving to drop off one of the people on the plane. 

Helicopter carrying plane crash patient arrives in Manchester

Three people had to be saved after a small plane crashed on Equinox Mountain in Manchester, Vermont on Wednesday morning, Video from the fire department shows one of three helicopters arriving to drop off one of the people on the plane. 

MANCHESTER, Vt. First responders in Vermont are working to rescue three people who were on board a small airplane that crashed on top of a mountain Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy spoke with FOX Weather via phone and said that the small plane crashed on Equinox Mountain amid foggy conditions.

FILE - The Fall colours at picturesque and spectacular The Equinox Mountain and Pond in Manchester, Vermont, USA. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

FILE - The Fall colours at picturesque and spectacular The Equinox Mountain and Pond in Manchester, Vermont, USA. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Murphy said first responders were facing "difficult conditions" trying to get to the plane crash victims due to the remoteness and weather conditions.

However, at least three helicopters were sent to the scene, and Murphy said paramedics were lowered to the victims to assess their conditions and the situation.

The decision was made to hoist the survivors from the mountain to receive more medical care. However, the helicopters needed to travel to nearby New York state to refuel before that could occur.

Video from the Manchester Fire Department showed one of the helicopters arriving at the Manchester Public Safety Facility with the first of three people in the crash. 

The fire department said the person was taken to a hospital via ambulance, and the helicopter returned to the crash site. 

No other information was immediately available.

