The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions in Northeast face return of winter weather as March begins

Millions in Northeast face return of winter weather as March begins after brief taste of spring ends February

Much of the U.S. has been enjoying a brief warmup as springlike temperatures invade the nation this week , but for millions in the Northeast and New England , a brutal reality check looms for the weekend when temperatures will plummet back into the 30s as the calendar flips to March.

Cities such as Bos ton saw temperatures climb into the 50s for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday. The FOX Forecast Center said the mild temperatures will stick around for many major cities along the heavily traveled Interstate 95 corridor through at least Saturday.

But then, it’s back to the winter chill just as meteorological spring arrives.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano blasts lava nearly 600 feet into air

Hawaii 's Kilauea volcano is at it again, with lava from the latest eruptive episode shooting nearly 600 feet into the air.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey , episode 11 of the Halema'uma'u eruption within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park got underway just before 6:30 p.m. local time Tuesday. Officials said the eruption began with small lava fountains between 20 and 30 feet high that were feeding short lava flows.

Tropical cyclone activity buzzing across the Southern Hemisphere

As the Northern Hemisphere remains in the grip of meteorological winter , with no threat of tropical activity, the Southern Hemisphere is still deep in its cyclone season.

In recent days, forecasters tracked no fewer than six cyclones that formed across the Indian Ocean and South Pacific, some of which have the potential to impact landmasses.

Satellite imagery from the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center showed cyclones stretching from off the coast of Africa and Madagascar to both coasts of Australia , with the names Alfred, Seru, Rae, Honde, Garance and Bianca.

Watch: New York firehouse collapses under heavy snow with firefighters on roof narrowly avoiding injury

More than two dozen buildings, including the Barneveld Volunteer Fire Department, collapsed after parts of central New York received several feet of snow last week. A lake-effect snowstorm started Feb. 14 and did not let up until Feb. 19, piling feet of snow on roofs.

According to a news release, the main part of the Barneveld Firehouse in Oneida County collapsed on Feb. 22 after station members found structural damage and were trying to remove snow from the roof.

Video taken from across the street at Beaver Meadow Veterinary Clinic showed the moment the station building went down under the weight of snow.

