America's 10 most dangerous beaches revealed as spring break looms

Spring break is just around the corner, and people will be flocking to beaches around the U.S. to enjoy some fun in the sun. With that, it's important to know which beaches are the most dangerous.

Researchers with Tideschart evaluated 528 beaches across the country to find the 10 most dangerous beaches to visit in America, based on three factors: hurricanes, shark attacks and surf zone fatalities such as rip currents deaths.

Each beach was ranked with a score out of 100 after evaluating each factor.

"With the warmer season approaching and many families planning beach trips, it’s crucial to put safety first," said Tideschart founder Ryan Blundell. "Most people do not realize how much changing surf conditions, unpredictable marine life, and severe weather can impact their safety."

According to the study, each of the 10 most dangerous beaches are in Florida. Due to the number of hurricanes that hit the state, each beach was ranked evenly with 126 hurricane landfalls between 1851 and 2024.

New Smyrna Beach on Florida's east coast is the No. 1 most dangerous beach in the country with a total score of 76.92. The beach has recorded 277 shark attacks and 12 surf zone fatalities such as rip currents, according to Tideschart.

The second-and third-most dangerous beaches go to Florida's Laguna Beach and Daytona Beach, respectively.

Laguna Beach has recorded 39 surf zone fatalities and nine shark attacks in its history, while Daytona Beach has recorded 27 surf zone fatalities and 67 shark attacks.

Laguna Beach was given second place for its high number of surf zone fatalities, the most reported across all 528 beaches, according to Tideschart.

HOW TO SURVIVE RIP CURRENTS

Miami Beach took fourth place for its susceptibility to hurricanes, giving it a total score of 46.49.

Fifth place went to Indialalantic Boardwalk on Florida's east coast. Visitors need to be wary of the beach's powerful currents and frequent marine wildlife encounters, with 9 surf zone fatalities and 30 shark attacks in its history.

Cocoa Beach and Palm Beach took the sixth and seventh most-dangerous beaches in the US, with 39 and 35 shark attacks and seven surf zone fatalities at each beach.

The eighth most-dangerous beach has a surprising statistic, with no recorded shark attacks in its history. Miramar Heights Beach is located on Florida's Gulf Coast and has recorded 10 surf fatalities, according to Tideschart.

Cape Canaveral took ninth place with a total score of 40.75.

The 10th most-dangerous beach went to Jupiter Beach Park, Florida, with a final score of 40.37. This beach has reported five surf zone fatalities and 23 shark attacks.

"While shark attacks often dominate the headlines, the real danger on Florida’s beaches stems from the ever-present hurricane threat," said Blundell. "Hurricanes cause powerful rip currents and storm surges, which significantly elevate the risk for beachgoers. This is why it is no surprise that all of the top 10 most dangerous beaches in America are in Florida."

Hawaii has the safest beaches in the country, Tideschart reported.

Kalepolepo Beach in Hawaii is reportedly the safest beach in America, with no recorded surf zone fatalities, shark attacks or hurricanes.

HOW OFTEN DO TROPICAL SYSTEMS IMPACT THE HAWAIIAN ISLANDS?

Here are the 10 most dangerous beaches' final scores out of 100, according to Tideschart.

1. New Smyrna Beach, Florida – 76.92

2. Laguna Beach, Florida – 67.75

3. Daytona Beach, Florida – 64.47

4. Miami Beach, Florida – 46.49

5. Indialantic Boardwalk, Florida – 44.64

6. Cocoa Beach, Florida – 44.01

7. Palm Beach, Florida – 43.53

8. Miramar Heights Beach, Florida – 41.88

9. Cape Canaveral, Florida – 40.75

10. Jupiter Beach Park, Florida – 40.37