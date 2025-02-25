See it: Sinkhole swallows cars on Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA– A sinkhole opened up in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, swallowing cars on a street.

Images of the sinkhole showed at least one car stuck in the hole, with another vehicle tipping into the hole.

Officials had the street blocked off in both directions while they evaluated the damage.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the vehicles when the sinkhole opened up.

FOX 29 Philadelphia reported that the sinkhole happened after a water main break.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.