Tropical cyclone activity buzzing across the Southern Hemisphere

As the Northern Hemisphere remains in the grip of meteorological winter, with no threat of tropical activity, the Southern Hemisphere is still deep in its cyclone season.

In recent days, forecasters tracked no fewer than six cyclones that formed across the Indian Ocean and South Pacific, some of which have the potential to impact landmasses.

Satellite imagery from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center showed cyclones stretching from off the coast of Africa and Madagascar to both coasts of Australia, with the names Alfred, Seru, Rae, Honde, Garance and Bianca.

Among these storm systems, Cyclones Honde and Garance appeared to have the potential for the most immediate disruptions, particularly in regions such as Madagascar and Mozambique, where heavy rainfall and gusty winds were expected.

The primary focus of meteorologists in the Land Down Under was Cyclone Alfred, which was forecast to make a direct hit on the Australian coastline in the coming weeks.

Forecast models indicated that Cyclone Alfred could bring powerful winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Queensland, raising concerns about potential flooding and significant travel disruptions.

Elsewhere across the South Pacific, Cyclones Seru and Rae were largely predicted to have minimal impacts on major landmasses.

According to data compiled by Colorado State University, tropical cyclone energy in the Southern Hemisphere is running more than 138% above normal.

This surge in activity is primarily attributed to increased tropical cyclone development in the South Indian Ocean, compared to what has occurred in parts of the Pacific.

Activity across both basins typically runs from November to April, during the Southern Hemisphere's summer and fall months.

Australia has already seen the impacts of several tropical cyclones during the 2024-2025 season, including Tropical Cyclone Zelia, a powerful Category 5 storm.

The severe tropical cyclone temporarily halted iron ore mining activities along the Pilbara Coast.

Despite the current wave of cyclone activity, forecasters expect it to be the final major bout of the season, as the season will quickly come to an end over the next few weeks.

Water temperatures will begin to cool as the Sun shifts to the Northern Hemisphere after the spring equinox, marking the transition towards the start of cyclone seasons across the Northern Hemisphere.

The North Indian Ocean and the western Pacific are typically the first basins to see tropical cyclone activity in the Northern Hemisphere, with the eastern Pacific and North Atlantic typically experiencing their first tropical activity in the early weeks of meteorological summer.