The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: As one coast-to-coast storm ends, another begins

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

New storm wallops West as previous system exits East

As a powerful cross-country winter storm exits the eastern U.S., a new coast-to-coast storm has arrived on the West Coast.

This week’s first storm coated the Midwest, Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast in snow and ice, snarling traffic and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. The storm is also being blamed for the death of a Michigan firefighter.

There may be some lingering effects in the Northeast as the storm finally moves out of the country. However, the active weather pattern will continue with a storm that is dumping heavy snow and rain in the West. Portland, Oregon, saw its snowiest day since World War II on Wednesday when nearly 11 inches of snow fell.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for the first time in years for many mountain ranges in California, where the FOX Forecast Center said upwards of 5 feet of snow and 75-mph wind gusts could occur. Travel could be impossible. Snow could also fall in lower elevations as cold air slinks across the state. Rain still appears to be the primary impact on places such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Winter weather alerts in effect as of Feb. 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Weekend looks stormy for central, southern Plains

As the storm pummeling the West moves eastward, it will likely stir up severe weather in the central and southern Plains this weekend. According to the FOX Forecast Center, severe storms are likely Sunday in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas. While details are still coming into focus on this forecast, large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes all appear to be possible.

The severe weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.