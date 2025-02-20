The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous cold grips US in wake of deadly winter storm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly winter storm slams mid-Atlantic, Appalachians

Millions of people from the Tennessee Valley to the mid-Atlantic remain under winter weather alerts as the region continues to clean up after a deadly winter storm that slammed the region on Wednesday.

Treacherous travel conditions have been reported, and a deadly crash occurred in Orange County, North Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon.

The FOX Forecast Center said the heaviest snow from this storm fell across the Hampton Roads region of Virginia and North Carolina, and snow totals have been historic.

Dangerous deep freeze tightens grip on US

A deadly winter storm is finally pushing away from the East Coast, but that's not the end of potentially dangerous winter weather as hundreds of millions of Americans prepare for dangerously cold temperatures.

Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are posted for a vast swath of the country, stretching from Montana to Texas and eastward beyond the Mississippi River to northern Florida and parts of the Southeast . The sheer scale of the cold is staggering, with 230 million Americans experiencing temperatures below freezing.

Lack of snow forces Alaska's Iditarod race to move starting location

The 2025 Iditarod race, which normally begins in Anchorage, Alaska, will begin at an alternate location this year due to a lack of snow.

The main reason for the relocation to Fairbanks is the lack of snowpack around the middle portion of the trail.

"After careful consultation with our dedicated Trail Breakers and thorough review of current trail conditions, the Iditarod Trail Committee has made the difficult but necessary decision to move the Official Restart of the 2025 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to Fairbanks, Alaska," race organizers said in a statement.

Watch: Over 150 whales stranded on Australian beach cry out

A mass stranding of more than 150 false killer whales on a remote island beach south of the Australian mainland has taken a grim turn, with rough seas that hindered rescue efforts.

The heartbreaking sounds of the mammals ' labored breathing and faint high-pitched cries for help echoed in Nelson Bay resident Jocelyn Flint's distressing video filmed Tuesday near Arthur River in northwest Tasmania.

