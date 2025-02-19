Alaska’s Mount Spurr being closely watched for signs of an explosive eruption

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Volcanologists are closely monitoring Mount Spurr, located 75 miles west of Anchorage, after a series of seismic tremors and significant changes in the terrain suggest the mountain is undergoing a period of increased volcanic activity.

According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, thousands of earthquakes and notable shifts in the terrain have been observed over recent weeks, indicating that the volcano may be on the verge of an eruption.

"AVO continues to monitor activity at Mount Spurr for signals that would indicate that the volcano is moving closer to an eruption. Based on previous eruptions, changes from current activity in the earthquakes, ground deformation, summit lake, and fumaroles would be expected if magma began to move closer to the surface. Therefore, it is very likely that if an eruption were to occur it would be preceded by additional signals that would allow advance warning," the observatory said in a recent update.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the approximately 11,000-foot-tall mountain is a stratovolcano, known for its explosive eruptions.

Fortunately, few people live within close proximity to the mountain, limiting the potential impacts of lava flows and landslides.

Despite its remote location, eruptions in the 1950s and 1990s caused widespread impacts across the northeastern Pacific, as ash clouds spread out away from the eruption site.

In 1992, a column of ash temporarily shut down airports around Anchorage, causing significant travel disruptions to trans-Pacific flights.

The USGS reports that planes are highly susceptible to volcanic materials, which can damage the fuselage, blades and significantly hinder engine performance.

Alaska is home to more than 130 volcanoes, with approximately 54 considered active, although significant eruptions are infrequent.

The observatory did not provide a timeline for a potential eruption but did note that an increase in seismic activity and the melting of snow could precede an event.

Recent weather conditions near the summit have not been favorable for monitoring, as low clouds and wintry precipitation have hindered observations.

Experts believe that if an eruption occurs in the immediate future, it would likely be on the scale of the 1953 or 1992 events, limiting significant impacts to air and water quality in southern Alaska.