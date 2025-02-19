Lack of snow forces Alaska's famous Iditarod race to move starting location

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The 2025 Iditarod race, which normally begins in Anchorage, Alaska, will begin at an alternate location this year due to a lack of snow.

The main reason for the relocation to Fairbanks is the lack of snowpack around the middle portion of the trail.

"After careful consultation with our dedicated Trail Breakers and thorough review of current trail conditions, the Iditarod Trail Committee has made the difficult but necessary decision to move the Official Restart of the 2025 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to Fairbanks, Alaska," read a statement issued by race organizers.

This comes after officials said last month they would remain with the traditional route, which included a minor adjustment along the first section of the race.

Flyovers and data collection were conducted toward the end of January. This initially proved safe and passable conditions for the Southern area of the race.

However, a continued lack of snowfall dating back to Jan. 31, along with further on-the-ground data from Trail Breakers, confirmed the Southern portion of the race would no longer be passable.

Due to the new starting location, the race will begin a day later on March 3. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony in Anchorage will begin as scheduled at 10 a.m. March 1.

"After a heavy discussion with our lead Trail Breaker and other friends of the race including local knowledge, and with no new snow on the horizon, there is simply no way we can allow the teams to progress through that 20-mile stretch just before the Salmon River, 20 miles from Nikola," said Race Marshal Warren Palfrey.

2 DEAD AFTER AVALANCHE BURIES SKIERS IN OREGON MOUNTAINS

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the Iditarod has moved to Fairbanks three times in recent history because of similar issues – in 2004, 2015 and 2017.

A location change undoubtedly means racers have to re-evaluate their strategy and the equipment they packed for the race.

The race is meant to commemorate and celebrate the history of Alaska and the critical part that sled dogs have played in the settlement of the state.