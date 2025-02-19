'Firefall' is back at Yosemite and here's how you can see it this year

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – The enchanting phenomenon known as "Firefall" in California's Yosemite National Park is around for one weekend more until next year.

Horsetail Fall, where Firefall occurs each year, is only active during the winter months when there is runoff from melting snow, according to the Yosemite Conservancy.

Photos from a Firefall occurrence on Feb. 5 show how realistic the fiery appearance of the waterfall is.

Hundreds of people flock to the eastern ridge of the El Capitan in Yosemite National Park to see Horsetail Fall aglow.

7 AMAZING REASONS TO VISIT YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

You can visit Horsetail Fall this weekend, Feb. 22 and 23, to get a last look at Firefall.

This lava-like visual is only seen when the conditions are perfect, and the sunset aligns with the waterfall just right.

Even with perfect conditions and clear skies, Firefall only happens for a short time during the sunset.

Visitors hoping to see the waterfall need to purchase a park reservation. For more information on reserving tickets, click here.