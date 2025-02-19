Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

'Firefall' is back at Yosemite and here's how you can see it this year

This lava-like visual is only seen when the conditions are perfect, and the sunset aligns with the waterfall just right.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Firefall happens in the winter, when Horsetail Fall is flowing and the sunset hits the waterfall just right. The phenomenon doesn't last long each year. Just for a few weeks, typically in February.

Watch: Firefall phenomenon gives waterfall lava-like appearance at Yosemite National Park

Firefall happens in the winter, when Horsetail Fall is flowing and the sunset hits the waterfall just right. The phenomenon doesn't last long each year. Just for a few weeks, typically in February.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – The enchanting phenomenon known as "Firefall" in California's Yosemite National Park is around for one weekend more until next year. 

Horsetail Fall, where Firefall occurs each year, is only active during the winter months when there is runoff from melting snow, according to the Yosemite Conservancy

Photos from a Firefall occurrence on Feb. 5 show how realistic the fiery appearance of the waterfall is. 

Hundreds of people flock to the eastern ridge of the El Capitan in Yosemite National Park to see Horsetail Fall aglow. 

7 AMAZING REASONS TO VISIT YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Firefall happens at Horsetail Fall in February each year. Photo taken Feb. 5, 2025 shows the phenomenon.

Firefall happens at Horsetail Fall in February each year. Photo taken Feb. 5, 2025 shows the phenomenon.

(@fisheye.lens/Instagram / FOX Weather)

You can visit Horsetail Fall this weekend, Feb. 22 and 23, to get a last look at Firefall.

This lava-like visual is only seen when the conditions are perfect, and the sunset aligns with the waterfall just right. 

Firefall at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park on Feb. 5, 2025.

Firefall at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park on Feb. 5, 2025. 

(@fisheye.lens/Instagram / FOX Weather)

Even with perfect conditions and clear skies, Firefall only happens for a short time during the sunset. 

Visitors hoping to see the waterfall need to purchase a park reservation. For more information on reserving tickets, click here

Tags
Loading...