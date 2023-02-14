The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather, snow to impact much of US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Powerful storm stirring up trouble across much of US

The second and more powerful of a pair of storm systems crossing the country this week is bringing with it the risk of severe weather and heavy snow to a large part of the country.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday in parts of at least nine states across the southern Plains, lower Mississippi Valley and mid-South. Tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023.

On the cold side of this storm system, there is the potential for heavy snow, starting in the Rockies and spreading northeast across the Plains, through the Midwest and into the Great Lakes by the end of the week. While most places will see up to 5 inches of snow, upward of a foot is possible in the highest elevations.

The snowfall forecast for the rest of the week.

A large contrast in temperatures has set up on either side of this storm, with temperatures running up to 30 degrees above average ahead of it and about 30 degrees below average behind it.

Things to know

Turkey earthquake now deadliest in country’s modern history

About 40,000 people were killed by the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria last week. The bulk of the deaths – about 35,000 – happened in Turkey. That surpasses the deadliest earthquake in modern history in Turkey, which happened in 1939 and killed 33,000 people.

